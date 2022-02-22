RoboAds Announces the Launch of the Revolutionary RA-200 Mobile Advertising Robot at the Step Conference

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboAds, the AI robotics startup that developed the world's first advertising robot, is about to expose its latest and most advanced robot – the RA-200.

RA-200 Robot by RoboAds RA-200 Robot by RoboAds

The RA-200, is a most sophisticated signage robot that has been designed to maximize the impact of the mobile indoor/outdoor advertising experience. Equipped with three 55inch 4K digital signage screens, this amazing new robot can navigate on its own and learn its environment. The autonomous RA-200 is programmed to autonomously roam around freely, attracting attention, and engaging targeted audiences. Its attached camera provides real-time visual queue for the operator, who can monitor its activity remotely and even initiate a live telepresence video call on one or three screens.

One of the most advanced features of the RA-200 is its innovative duel indoor and outdoor smart mobility. The RA-200 can be used at corporate events, conferences, malls, product launches, crowded public places and trade shows.

"The RA-200 has been designed to boost brand awareness, precision targeting and customer engagement, which are the core elements of digital signage advertising," explained Mr. Faysal ElChamaa, the company's CEO and founder. "With a unique ability to attract attention and interact with targeted audiences, the RA-200 empowers brands, shapes customer engagement and leads to action."

Today RoboAds is one of the fastest growing leaders in the digital signage robotics industry. The Palo Alto headquartered startup was established in 2018. Utilizing cutting edge technology and a highly skilled team of experts, the ambitious robot developer produces imaginary original advertising solutions for digital signage.

"These are exciting times for RoboAds. The RA-200 is an important milestone in the fast development of our company. After bringing together the best talent in AI technology and robotics, we have managed to build unprecedented solutions for the digital signage industry, opening new revolutionary opportunities. Open minded advertisers who will visit the Step Conference this year will be astonished," said Mr. Faysal.

RoboAds experts' challenge was to harness the advantages of autonomous mobile robots, equipped with the latest visual technology, to interact with and engage targeted audiences. After years of R&D, they managed to create a new out-of-this-world experience that has practically revolutionized the digital signage advertising.

Mr. Faysal has exciting future plans for his company. "We will continue to develop the robotics advertising technology, setting new standards in our fast-growing industry."

Contact: Faysal ElChamaa

Phone: (+971) 563 426 662

SOURCE RoboAds