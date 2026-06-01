Robo.ai Announces Completion of 100% Acquisition of Neurovia AI, Solidifying AI Software Strategic Foundation

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) announced today that it has officially completed the 100% equity acquisition of AI visual data processing and compression technology company Neurovia AI Limited, establishing it as a wholly-owned subsidiary. This acquisition represents a key milestone in Robo.ai's continuous execution of its core strategic roadmap for AI software.

Neurovia AI focuses on resolving infrastructure bottlenecks associated with massive data processing. The company's core technical architecture, NeuroStream™, was officially launched at the recently concluded International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026) in Abu Dhabi. On-site testing demonstrated that the NeuroStream™ platform compressed a 12.15GB, 4K 60fps raw video to 421MB, achieving a 96.37% reduction in storage space while maintaining visually lossless standards. This technology ensures that the compressed data provides a clean and intact source for subsequent machine vision and AI computations, facilitating the transition of visual data architectures from human viewing to machine understanding.

During the exhibition, the Neurovia AI team engaged in in-depth meetings with regional government officials, public company executives, and commercial users regarding the financial and operational burdens caused by long-term data compliance and retention. Market feedback provided preliminary validation of the architecture's commercial viability in reducing underlying hardware procurement costs and addressing infrastructure constraints for large-scale AI deployments. Neurovia AI has subsequently initiated the preparation phase for Proof of Concept (POC) operations with key regional strategic partners. This initiative aims to verify the stability and efficiency of the underlying architecture in enterprise-level environments, steadily advancing the transition from technology demonstration to commercial delivery.

As AI commercialization scales, competition is shifting from model development to data infrastructure. The NeuroStream™ platform will function as core data layer for Robo.ai, providing efficient visual data processing capabilities for such use cases as autonomous driving, Robotaxis, smart cities, intelligent manufacturing, and robotics networks. Through this acquisition, Robo.ai has established a comprehensive technical architecture encompassing data infrastructure, AI operating system, and industry applications, reinforcing the foundation of its AI software strategy. Neurovia AI's platform lowers storage, transmission, computing, and operational costs, offering a more efficient economic model for large-scale AI deployment. The company plans to advance commercialization through data infrastructure licensing, enterprise-level SaaS, and smart city solutions to increase the proportion of higher-margin software revenue.

Benjamin Zhai, Chief Executive Officer of Robo.ai, stated that Neurovia AI is not merely an acquisition, but a strategic cornerstone for Robo.ai's long-term development, indicating that the company is upgrading from a smart hardware enterprise to an AI infrastructure platform enterprise. He noted that future smart machines will rely on massive data processing, and Neurovia AI will serve as the core foundation of the company's AI software strategy, providing continuous support for technological innovation and commercial expansion over the next decade.

About Neurovia AI Limited

Neurovia AI (www.neuroviaai.ae) provides AI visual data processing and visual infrastructure through its NeuroStream™ platform. Dedicated to transitioning visual data from human viewing to machine understanding, the company utilizes AI-native compression and edge computing to address data bottlenecks in Physical AI. Its technology serves autonomous driving, smart cities, and intelligent manufacturing, providing a foundational layer for global machine perception and collaboration.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) is a technology company dedicated to building an artificial intelligence machine economy platform. Its mission is to integrate smart terminals through AI software, intelligent hardware, and smart assets to construct a unified artificial intelligence operating system and a blockchain-empowered ecosystem to pioneer an intelligent future.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations; for further details, please refer to the documents the company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contacts

Neurovia AI Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.neuroviaai.ae

Robo.ai Inc. Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.roboai.io

SOURCE Robo.ai; Neurovia AI