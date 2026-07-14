Robo.ai Announces Core Executive Appointments, Forming a Local UAE Leadership Team at Neurovia AI

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) ("Robo.ai" or the "Company") today announced a series of senior executive appointments in its subsidiary Neurovia AI, an AI visual data processing and compression technology company. Mr. Khalifa Mohammed Alshehhi has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ziad Shaltuni Chief Growth Officer, and Mr. Ahmed Alhashmi Chief Marketing Officer. All appointments are effective immediately.

Chief Executive Officer: Mr. Khalifa Mohammed Alshehhi Chief Growth Officer: Ziad Shaltuni Chief Marketing Officer: Ahmed Alhashmi

Following Robo.ai's acquisition of Neurovia AI, the company has released its NeuroStream™ product, completed live technical validation at the 9th International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026), and participated as an Official Partner in the 3rd Government Cybersecurity Summit and the 2026 UAE Data Center Infrastructure & Cloud Summit. Following the earlier appointments of the Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer, the appointments announced today mark the key milestone of the company's local organization development and lay the groundwork for large-scale commercial delivery of the NeuroStream™ platform across government and enterprise markets.

Chief Executive Officer: Mr. Khalifa Mohammed Alshehhi

Mr. Alshehhi's career spans engineering, network operations, international business, and group-level investment management, with more than three decades of senior leadership experience. He has held senior positions at the UAE Ministry of Interior and at Etisalat, one of the largest mobile telecommunications groups in the Gulf region, and has been closely involved in major development and expansion programs across the technology and telecommunications sectors. He has worked extensively with regulators, government entities, and international operators, and his experience covers the Gulf telecommunications industry's complete evolution from traditional networks to today's digital ecosystem.

Chief Growth Officer: Ziad Shaltuni

Mr. Shaltuni brings more than two decades of experience in commercial strategy, growth transformation, and revenue management across North America and the Gulf region. He previously served as Chief Sales and Customer Care Officer of Mobily, the Saudi telecommunications operator, where he led a nationwide sales and customer operations organization of more than 3,000 people, held P&L responsibility for a revenue portfolio exceeding US$5 billion, and directed the large-scale expansion of the national retail and franchise network. He subsequently served as Vice President of Sales for MENA at OSN and as Chief Executive Officer of Modern Distribution Company in Riyadh, and has provided executive advisory support to regional technology companies including Space42 (part of G42). As Chief Growth Officer, he will oversee Neurovia AI's growth strategy, commercialization roadmap, and channel ecosystem development.

Chief Marketing Officer: Ahmed Alhashmi

Mr. Alhashmi, a UAE National, is a senior brand and marketing executive with more than three decades of experience in marketing, brand building, and product management across the Gulf region. He served as Group Senior Vice President of Brand & Communication at Etisalat Group and as Chief Commercial Officer of its India operations, and played a leading role in the creation and launch of the Mobily brand in Saudi Arabia in 2005. He subsequently served as Senior Advisor and Director of Marketing & Communication at Khalifa University and as Director of Marketing & Corporate Communication at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), among other roles. During his decade of service at Mobily and Etisalat, he oversaw cumulative marketing investments exceeding US$400 million. As Chief Marketing Officer, he will be responsible for Neurovia AI's brand architecture, marketing communications, and regional market development.

A Core Leadership Team Rooted in the UAE

Benjamin Zhai, Chief Executive Officer of Robo.ai, stated: "Neurovia AI is a cornerstone of Robo.ai's AI software strategy. We believe that a leadership team well versed in government and enterprise affairs, telecommunications infrastructure, commercial growth, and brand building across the Gulf region is key to taking the NeuroStream™ platform from technical validation to large-scale commercial delivery. With these appointments in place, Neurovia AI has the full organizational capability to undertake government and enterprise-grade projects across the region."

About Neurovia AI Limited

Neurovia AI provides AI visual data processing and visual infrastructure through its NeuroStream™ platform. Dedicated to transitioning visual data from human viewing to machine understanding, the company utilizes AI-native compression and edge computing to address data bottlenecks in Physical AI. Its technology serves autonomous driving, smart cities, and intelligent manufacturing, providing a foundational layer for global machine perception and collaboration.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) is a technology company dedicated to building an artificial intelligence machine economy platform. Its mission is to integrate smart terminals through AI software, intelligent hardware, and smart assets to construct a unified artificial intelligence operating system and a blockchain-empowered ecosystem to pioneer an intelligent future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. For further details, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F and current reports on Form 6-K. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Neurovia AI Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.neuroviaai.ae

Robo.ai Inc. Corporate Communications

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Website: www.roboai.group

SOURCE Robo.ai Inc.; Neurovia AI