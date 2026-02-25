Robo.ai Inc. to Acquire Controlling Stake in Chinasky Car Trading FZE, Accelerating Commercialization of Intelligent Hardware Strategy

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO), a technology company developing a global artificial intelligence machine economy platform, today announced that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire a 51% equity interest in Chinasky Car Trading FZE (" CCT "), an automotive trading company based in the United Arab Emirates.

The transaction is intended to transform CCT's established trade network within the Jebel Ali Free Zone into a central global distribution hub for Robo.ai. This integration is expected to reduce the market entry cycle for the Company's intelligent hardware portfolio. This distribution network is intended to support the deployment of the Company's future hardware pipeline, including Robotaxis, eVTOL aircraft, and intelligent logistics robots, thereby advancing the Company's strategy encompassing AI software, intelligent hardware, and smart assets. Specifically, the Company's commercial vehicle joint venture, RoBUS, will leverage CCT's infrastructure to establish a dual-drive infrastructure combining manufacturing and distribution. RoBUS's customized commercial vehicle series will gain immediate access to CCT's distribution channels across more than 20 markets in Central Asia, North Africa, and Eastern Europe, serving as a complementary growth driver to the manufacturing partner's existing network.

Located in the Jebel Ali Free Zone, CCT generated approximately over AED 100 million (approximately USD 30 million) in revenue for the fiscal year 2025. Leveraging the re-export trade advantages of the UAE, CCT provides comprehensive automotive services including sales, leasing, after-sales support, and supply chain finance. Its operational network spans emerging markets including Egypt, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Algeria, Morocco, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Through this acquisition, Robo.ai intends to utilize CCT as a primary carrier for its global intelligent hardware distribution, mitigating the capital and time requirements associated with organic channel construction. The consolidation of these channel resources is designed to enhance operational efficiency and support Robo.ai's expansion into intelligent hardware distribution.

The Chief Executive Officer of Robo.ai stated that the acquisition of CCT represents a significant step in the Company's strategy to integrate virtual technologies with physical applications. He noted that realizing the commercial value of core robotic and automation technologies requires integration with physical carriers and circulation networks. He added that CCT provides not only stable cash flow but also a strategic logistical position, serving as a foundational node for the Company's global market expansion. Looking ahead, Robo.ai plans to assist CCT in expanding into high-value-added business segments, including automotive parts, after-sales services, and supply chain finance, to build a comprehensive smart asset operation platform.

About Chinasky Car Trading FZE

A subsidiary of the Canadian Jiacheng Group, Chinasky Car Trading FZE is an automotive import and export trading company located in the Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai. Relying on the re-export trade advantages of the UAE, the company provides automotive supply chain solutions with sales channels covering over 20 countries in Central Asia, North Africa, and Eastern Europe. The company reported annual sales of approximately over AED 100 million.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) is a technology company dedicated to building a leading global artificial intelligence machine economy platform. Its mission is to integrate "AI Software, Intelligent Hardware, and Smart Assets" to construct a unified AI operating system and an ecosystem empowered by blockchain, pioneering an intelligent future.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations — please refer to the company's SEC filings for details.

SOURCE Robo.ai Inc.