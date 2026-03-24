Robo.ai Initiates Revenue Recognition for Intelligent Data Business and Advances Tens of Thousands of Hours of Capacity Cooperation Across the Middle East and Asia

DUBAI, UAE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) (the "Company" or "Robo.ai") today announced the capacity expansion plan for its intelligent data business segment. Following the delivery of its initial batch of real-world interaction data and the initiation of the revenue recognition process in the first quarter of this year, the Company plans to advance this business line into a scaled capacity phase. To achieve a baseline delivery target of 10,000 hours of real-world interaction data in 2026 and to address the artificial intelligence industry's continued demand for structured data, Robo.ai is leveraging regional resources across the Middle East and Asia to establish a cross-regional AI data service network. Building upon the initial commercial processes established with DaBoss.AI, a Silicon Valley-based AI model data service provider, the Company is advancing a supply chain system through partnerships based on Middle East-Asia regional synergies to create a data production platform serving the large model and intelligent industries.

Speed Speed

In the Middle East, Robo.ai plans to expand into multi-language and multi-scenario data annotation through strategic partnerships, building on its existing intelligent data operations. The Company plans to develop standardized datasets centered on the Arabic language and local culture to consolidate its data node function within the regional AI ecosystem. Concurrently in East Asia, Robo.ai is integrating the embodied intelligent hardware supply chain by collaborating with local robotics manufacturers. This initiative seeks to secure the physical hardware, such as flexible robotic arms and physical robots, required for scaled intelligent data collection. By connecting the intelligent hardware and data collection segments of the supply chain, the Company ensures its capacity to undertake data collection tasks requiring high-precision force control and spatial vision. Furthermore, in South Asia, Robo.ai is advancing cooperation frameworks with relevant data production platforms in India to address the data throughput requirements of AI model training. This layout utilizes the region's comparative advantages in diverse real-world scenarios, software engineering, and data annotation capacity. As a preliminary target for this regional cooperation, the Company plans to develop an additional 30,000 hours of multi-dimensional scenario data collection and annotation processing capacity to steadily increase its total production scale.

Benjamin Zhai, Chief Executive Officer of Robo.ai, stated that this cross-regional expansion represents a systematic integration of the data supply chain. He noted that this development assists Robo.ai in functioning as a central hub within the AI data service industry, enhances its capability to provide end-to-end data solutions for international enterprises, and converts the industry's sustained demand for standardized data into regular commercial revenue for the Company.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) is a technology company dedicated to building a leading global artificial intelligence machine economy platform. Its mission is to integrate "AI Software, Intelligent Hardware, and Smart Assets" to construct a unified AI operating system and an ecosystem empowered by blockchain, pioneering an intelligent future.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated; for further details, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Robo.ai Inc.