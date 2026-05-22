Robo.ai Subsidiary Neurovia AI Announces NeuroStream™ Architecture at ISNR 2026 and Initiates Commercial Proof of Concept Phase

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai announced that its subsidiary, Neurovia AI, disclosed its recent technological and commercial developments following the conclusion of the 2026 International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) in Abu Dhabi. In a media interview, Mansoor Ali Khan, Chief Technology Officer of Neurovia AI, outlined the official release of the NeuroStream™ technology architecture and confirmed that the company has entered the preparation stage for Proof of Concept (POC) deployments with strategic partners in the region.

Neurovia AI CTO

The NeuroStream™ architecture is designed to address the structural limitations that current computing and storage infrastructures face when processing unstructured data. During the exhibition, Neurovia AI demonstrated its Bitmap Vectorization Algorithm. The live technical demonstration compressed a 12.15GB, 4K resolution at 60 frames-per-second raw video file to 421MB, representing a 96.37% reduction in storage volume while maintaining visually lossless quality. According to Khan, this standard of data compression provides an intact data source for subsequent artificial intelligence operations, supporting a transition in visual data architecture from human observation to machine processing.

In conjunction with the technical demonstration, the Neurovia AI team conducted closed-door meetings with regional government officials, corporate executives, and commercial users. Discussions focused on the financial and operational requirements of long-term data retention for compliance purposes. Preliminary feedback indicated market receptiveness to the NeuroStream™ architecture's capacity to lower hardware procurement costs and alleviate infrastructure constraints associated with large-scale artificial intelligence deployment.

Following the preliminary cooperation frameworks established during ISNR, Neurovia AI has commenced the POC certification phase with its regional partners. The stated objective for this phase is to evaluate the stability and efficiency of the underlying architecture within high-concurrency, enterprise-level environments. Khan noted that the company is transitioning from the technology demonstration phase to commercial delivery. Robo.ai will issue further market updates upon the achievement of material commercial milestones.

About Neurovia AI Limited

Neurovia AI (www.neuroviaai.ae) provides AI data processing and visual infrastructure through its NeuroStream™ platform. Dedicated to transitioning visual data from human viewing to machine understanding, the company utilizes AI-native compression and edge computing to address data bottlenecks in Physical AI. Its technology serves autonomous driving, smart cities, and intelligent manufacturing, providing a foundational layer for global machine perception and collaboration.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) is a technology company dedicated to building an artificial intelligence machine economy platform. Its mission is to integrate smart terminals through AI software, intelligent hardware, and smart assets to construct a unified artificial intelligence operating system and a blockchain-empowered ecosystem to pioneer an intelligent future.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations; for further details, please refer to the documents the company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Robo.ai