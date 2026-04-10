Robo.ai Subsidiary Robus Commences Deliveries of Its Prototype Vehicles in the Pakistani Market

DUBAI, UAE, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) (the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary, Robus, has completed the manufacturing of its initial commercial prototype vehicles and has commenced deliveries in the Pakistani market. This is a critical milestone toward the next stages of scaled revenue generation and commercial order fulfillment. Following the delivery of the first batch prototype vehicles, Robus plans to continue deliveries for subsequent volume orders and concurrently advance the scheduled ramp-up of its manufacturing capacity.

River Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Robus, stated that this initial delivery in Pakistan represents the commercial starting point for the Robus product line and serves as a practical assessment of the company's cross-border supply chain integration and order fulfillment capabilities. He noted that the company is constructing a deployable smart mobility operational model intended for multi-regional use, which is designed to establish a foundation for scaled expansion in the Middle East, South Asia, and other applicable markets. As an emerging market in South Asia with a population exceeding 200 million, Pakistan is currently undergoing a transition toward the "smart" and new energy commercial vehicle market. Within the vertical segments in logistics, industrial, and public transportation services, commercial vehicle customers focus on return on investment and operating expenses. By utilizing its modular design and supply chain integration capabilities, the Robus platform aims to address the commercial demands of this regional market by optimizing the total cost of ownership. Moving forward, Robo.ai intends to continue advancing the commercialization of its AI-driven intelligent transportation ecosystem across global markets.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) is a technology company dedicated to building a leading global artificial intelligence machine economy platform. Its mission is to integrate "AI Software, Intelligent Hardware, and Smart Assets" to construct a unified AI operating system and an ecosystem empowered by blockchain, pioneering an intelligent future.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated; for further details, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

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