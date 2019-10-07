RoboBeGone Launches New Cost-Effective, Cutting-Edge Technology and Phone Service to Protect People from Robocalls

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said people receive "tens of billions" of illegal robocalls every year and received more than 3.8 million complaints about unwanted robocalls in 2018 alone, according to USA Today. The agency states it's primarily a result of new technology that enables violators to impersonate phone numbers, often showing as originating from consumers' own area codes. RoboBeGone, a new U.S. based company, has officially launched its innovative technology and phone service that protects Americans from receiving robocalls.

While automated technology and VoIP has helped provide individuals and business with innovative solutions and better communication tools, these advances have also left people more vulnerable to robocalls. Using technology to send out randomized calls from numbers sharing a target's area codes, which makes it more likely someone will pick up, scammers try to secure personal information, including credit card and bank account numbers. While blatantly illegal practices, state and federal agencies are scrambling to catch up with the technology.

RoboBeGone is designed to empower consumers who want to put an end to receiving unwanted robocalls. After a quick and easy installation and account setup process, people can simply create a white list of phone numbers that are allowed to come through at any time, while simultaneously screening calls from unknown numbers. Consumers' phones will not even ring unless the call is from a real human being.

"There is significant gap between robocall technology and protecting consumers, and all of their personal and financial information, from it," said RoboBeGone CEO Kelly Grillo. "Using our expertise and skills, we created a system that closes that gap by providing an impenetrable barrier of protection, along with offering the latest in convenient and affordable phone services."

Additional RoboBeGone features include:

A customer portal where users can easily make updates to their contact list.

Advanced voicemail service to have audio messages sent directly to an email address.

Phone service is included, which can eliminate a home phone.

Patent-pending service allows consumers to keep their existing home phone line and forward calls to a mobile phone.

Enable a PIN system for maximum security.

With monthly plans starting at only $14.95, RoboBeGone is one of the most cost effective call blocking solutions available, especially given it also includes phone services. Interested customers can sign up for a free 30-day trial at www.RoboBeGone.com.

RoboBeGone is also providing a special offer to their first 100 customers: https://robobegone.com/free-phone-service/

Media Contact:

Kelly Grillo, CEO

RoboBeGone

kellyjr@robobegone.com

P: 609.385.2885 Ext. 8043



SOURCE RoboBeGone

Related Links

http://www.robobegone.com

