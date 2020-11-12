Robocall Expert Debunks Misinformation: No Election Interference Caused by Misleading Political Robocalls

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrary to misleading rumors being spread online, Nomorobo, the popular robocall-blocking service that protects consumers from telemarketers, has today addressed a series of robocalls that has been alarming some people. Though the calls in question, which began in Canada, are unsettling in nature and unclear, Nomorobo has not found any evidence of misleading information aimed at voters.

Some people claim that these calls were allegedly designed to encourage voters to, as the call puts it, "stay home and stay safe." It is therefore being reported by a few media outlets that these calls aimed to influence the election by keeping certain voters away from the ballot box during the 2020 election.

You can listen to the full call at this link:



https://www.nomorobo.com/lookup/510-455-4460?recording=CAa9caba77b63588963fcc9bcc3ba82a00

Nomorobo's founder Aaron Foss clarifies the origin of these calls: "To dispel any disinformation, those 'stay home' calls, which have been reported have been around since August, began in Canada. The numbers that are making these calls are pushing out many 'regular' robocalls as well. This makes it unlikely that any group with purely political intentions is the culprit of these calls. In fact, these calls persist even today, over a week after election day."



During the 2020 election season, Nomorobo has provided a constantly updating mini-site that highlights any misleading calls that are particularly untruthful or misleading. This extensive database has shown that not only have there been few genuine legal political robocalls peddling fake news, there has actually been a drop in political robocalls versus 2016.

"While these messages are creepy, Nomorobo has been closely monitoring the political robocall scene throughout the election season," said Foss. "To date, we have seen nothing that would indicate voter influence or tampering."



To learn more about Nomorobo, visit www.nomorobo.com. To see the updated mini-site of political robocall, visit https://www.nomorobo.com/election2020.



About Nomorobo



Nomorobo is a cloud-based service that effectively blocks illegal robocalls from reaching consumers' phones. Nomorobo employs a unique, FTC-approved technology that analyzes incoming calls and rapidly detects robocallers, telemarketers, and scammers.



Legitimate calls come through normally, but illegal robocalls are stopped before they have a chance to bother the consumer. Nomorobo's service has been integrated into many of the nation's top VoIP phone carriers and mobile apps including Charter Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, Ooma, Sonic, Burner and more.



