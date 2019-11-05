Robocall Nightmare Spikes Again In October

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboKiller, the app that stops spam calls, announced today that it estimates 5.5. billion robocalls were placed to Americans in October, a near record and a 12% spike from the previous month.

According to RoboKiller, California, Texas, and Florida were the states most impacted by spam during the month. The usual barrage of car warranty and free cruise offers were popular, but healthcare related calls topped RoboKiller's charts as the November Obamacare deadline approached. The company continues to warn consumers to be cautious and vigilant, and to never share personal information with inbound callers.

"Although spam calls dropped following high-profile enforcement efforts by the FTC earlier this year, they unfortunately have bounced back as American's received an average of 19 unwanted calls in October," said RoboKilller's Senior VP of Strategic Growth, Ethan Garr. "The November Obamacare deadline drove a record level of healthcare related spam calls last month, and RoboKiller continues to block these and other threats for its customers."

RoboKiller is an award-winning mobile app that uses machine learning, audio fingerprinting and other innovative technologies to protect consumers from harassing spam calls. The service answers the calls it blocks with Answerbots™, recorded voices that talk back to spammers and waste their time in an effort to protect Americans from potentially dangerous calls.

