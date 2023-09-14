Robocalls Increase By 5% While Robotexts Decrease In August, According to Robokiller Insights

News provided by

Robokiller

14 Sep, 2023, 09:07 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robocalls increased by 5% in August to 5.4 billion, a reversal from recent month-over-month decreases, according to Robokiller Insights. Robocalls related to financial services, debt collection, medical scams, and loans flooded Americans' phones. With student loan repayments resuming in October, these calls are likely to persist.

Despite FCC wins, robocalls rebound 
In late 2022 and early 2023, the FCC took action against well-known robocalls related to car warranties, student loans, and mortgages, reducing the impact of these pervasive scams. However, spam calls may be on the rise again due to scammers' malleability — the result could be a robocall rebound as 2023 comes to a close.

"After the FCC's success in taking down infamous robocalls, scammers are getting smarter," said Giulia Porter, Vice President at Robokiller. "With student loan repayments resuming in October and the holiday shopping season right around the corner, Americans should be aware of scams impersonating well-known brands or too-good-to-be-true debt relief offers. We recommend installing a robocall blocking app like Robokiller on your phone to protect you from these scams."

The end of summer caused scammers to up their efforts
Bottom line: there's much work to be done. The overall scale of the spam problem remains staggering. Even with a 4% decrease in robotexts, Americans still received 11.3 billion robotexts in August.

Losses to robocalls and robotexts on track to exceed 2022 losses
The robocalls and robotexts targeting Americans proved to work, as Americans lost $9.2 billion to phone scams in August alone. Scammers are on pace to steal in excess of last year's record $85 billion.

How to stop phone scams
At Robokiller, our mission is to create a world without spam. In addition to downloading the Robokiller app, follow these tips to protect yourself against spam texts and spam calls.

Additionally, if your brand is interested in protecting against scams perpetrated under its name, contact our enterprise service team.

About Robokiller
With more than 12 million downloads and $740 million in losses prevented, Robokiller is the leading independent spam call and text blocker. Robokiller has been named a technical and mobile achievement leader by the Webby Awards, Media Excellence, Best in Biz, and more. Robokiller was named the most effective solution to robocalls by the FTC.

Robokiller's award-winning robocall and spam text insights are powered by a global database of millions of phone scams and audio fingerprints. Robokiller's proprietary data insights have been featured by The New York Times, ABC World News, Good Morning America, and many others.

Robokiller is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play. To learn more, visit www.robokiller.com. Robokiller, a Teltech brand, is a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC).

SOURCE Robokiller

Also from this source

Robokiller releases 2023 mid-year phone scam report

Robotexts Increase While Robocalls Drop For Third Consecutive Month, According to Robokiller Insights

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.