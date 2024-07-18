ROBOCALLS PLUMMET AS POWERHOUSE INDUSTRY LAW FIRM, TROUTMAN AMIN, LLP, PUSHES FOR TIGHTER LEAD GENERATION STANDARDS

Industry legal titan Eric J. Troutman—one of the powerhouse attorneys behind legendary marketing law firm Troutman Amin, LLP— explains the drop is the result of tighter standards in America's "lead generation" industry.

"The vast majority of unwanted robocalls that come from onshore call centers are the result of marketers calling people they have been told want to hear from them," Troutman explains. "The law requires marketers to only call consumers with consent—and most of the time they think they have it. But often times, they don't."

The problem, according to Troutman is middle-man companies operating websites and selling data from consumers who provide their information online, never realizing they are signing up to receive robocalls. These companies will often sell that data dozens—or even hundreds—of times, and sometimes to companies that have nothing to do with the original request.

"Each individual marketer is essentially being lied to—told that the consumer wants to hear from them. But it isn't true. And the lead generator pockets the cash and moves on to sell that same consumer's data to someone else. Its disgusting." Troutman says. "And ironically the consumer thinks the marketer is to blame, when they really aren't. The real bad guy is hidden away. This is a massive problem. And one I knew I had to fix."

Joining together with compliant companies and good actors in the lead generation and direct-to-consumer marketing space Troutman created an organization called Responsible Enterprises Against Consumer Harassment (R.E.A.C.H.) with the stated ambition of stopping 1BB unwanted robocalls each month.

"When I looked at the numbers I knew an industry-group setting tighter standards on the sale of consumer data would have a massive impact," Troutman said. "If good businesses worked together to treat consumers right we could stop hundreds of millions of robocalls monthly—without harmful government interference. And it is working."

Through the work of R.E.A.C.H. industry participants agree to only use clear and transparent forms advising consumers of exactly who is going to contact them, for what purpose, and for how long. Plus R.E.A.C.H. members agree to limit the number of times they will contact a consumer and never sell a consumer's data without permission.

"We want to make it safe to pick up the phone again. When done right lead generation is a super power for the American economy—it helps small businesses connect with consumers who need their goods and services. But when done wrong it can result in harassment and abuse—and it has to stop," Troutman concludes. "The goal of R.E.A.C.H. is to ultimately assure no American cell phone rings without the consumer expecting and wanting that call."

To learn more about R.E.A.C.H. and its mission visit reachmbc.com.

SOURCE Troutman Amin, LLP