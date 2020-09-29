RoboCent Launches Major Version 8.5 Update

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2012, RoboCent has become one of the nation's leading political RoboCall, Ringless Voicemail Drop, and Political Text Message providers – starting at just 1¢ per message/call.

RoboCent's Self-Service Platform is used by thousands of campaigns and organizations every year – including some of the highest-profile U.S. Senate, Congressional, and Gubernatorial campaigns.

VERSION 8.5 UPDATE

RoboCent strives to offer an intuitive, modern platform to set a new standard for Political RoboCall and SMS services. Their newest version marked 8.5 includes an updated navigation experience, easier to use message scheduler, automatic cost estimator, new invoice design, faster processing times, faster phone list scrubbing, and more.

Updated Navigation

The newest RoboCent update makes in-app navigation a breeze. RoboCent's simple and intuitive user interface allows you to focus on our campaigns messaging, instead of fighting with technology.

Easier to Use Message Scheduler

Proactively plan, manage and track your phone marketing campaign with RoboCent's easy to use message scheduler. Create your outbound messages with as little as 2 hours' notice to contact thousands of landlines or mobile phones in your target district. Now users can upload their files, schedule the message, and add their credit card on a single page.

Automated Cost Estimator

RoboCent's new built in cost estimating features allows you to see exactly how much your campaign will cost before you send your messages. No more guessing.

Faster Processing Speed

Scrub lists and get your message to voters faster than ever before. RoboCent's upgraded processing features allow you to scrub voter contact records and get campaign updates to voters' phones faster than previously possible.

Save Money On Phone Marketing

RoboCent is one of the best in the business and understands the value of relationships. In addition to the best pricing, They offer weekly incentives, discounts, and prepayment bonuses. RoboCent also offers the industry-leading referral program for political consultants.

Campaigns that register with RoboCent and make their first deposit within the next 24 hours will receive a credit of $250-$2,500 depending on the office sought (see details on our website).

Register at https://robocent.com/sign-up/, call us at 757-821-2121, or email [email protected] to get started today!

