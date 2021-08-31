RoboCent Releases Version 10 Update

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2012, RoboCent has become one of the nation's leading political RoboCall, Survey, Political Text Message providers – starting at just 1¢ per call.

RoboCent's Self-Service Platform is used by thousands of campaigns and organizations every year – including some of the highest-profile U.S. Senate, Congressional, and Gubernatorial campaigns.

VERSION 10 UPDATE

RoboCent v10 marks the culmination of over two years of development within our company. We have continued to be technology innovators in the Political Phone Messaging space for years by focusing on user-requested features, new automation tools, ease of use, and scalability. V10 brings all our features together to provide the best customer experience possible.

PEER-TO-PEER TEXTING PLATFORM

Even though RoboCent was one of the first Political Texting Providers on the market, we never stopped building and improving. With our newest technologies and features, our customers have full control of their Text Campaigns, being able to manage responses, add sending agents, run polling questions, export all data, and much more.

TEXTING AGENTS STANDING BY

RoboCent has 50+ agents on staff ready to deliver your text messages. To be FCC compliant, every text sent through RoboCent is initiated by a human. While optional, we offer a fast and easy method of contacting your voters with RoboCent Agents who will click send for you – saving time and resources. Load a list and a script and watch as our team sends every single text manually - at a rate of 10,000 texts per hour. All agents are based in the United States, registered to vote, speak native English, and regularly participate in Elections.

FAST SELF-SERVICE PLATFORM

Create an account, upload your files, and schedule your campaign online in minutes. Using our Self-Service platform, you can get your message into the hands of voters in minutes – not days. Our upload speeds, navigation, and list scrubbing have all been optimized to provide the best experience possible. No contracts, no wait, no hassle.

LIVE RESULTS AND AGENT PORTAL

Track your RoboCall, Survey, or Text results in real time from any computer or mobile phone. Export data in an easy to use .csv file for tracking or importing. View progress of texting agents and respond to questions from the agent portal. Share live results with your staff using a unique sharable URL that is safe and secure so everyone can track progress.

PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

RoboCent is one of the best in the business and understands the value of relationships. Our partners - including political consultants, firms, and agencies - all agree, a RoboCent partnership is good for business. Get a commission of your clients spending or set up a discount so everyone can benefit from RoboCent's services at an even lower cost.

Use Promo Code "RC-V10" for 15% OFF Any Outbound Campaign until Sept. 10th, 2021

