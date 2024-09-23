RoboCon New Jersey to Celebrate Science and Technology With Competitions, Displays and Demonstrations at Bridgewater Commons, September 28 and 29

One of the largest robotic events in the region will offer high school competitions, driving demonstrations, LEGO® displays and more throughout Central New Jersey's dominant retail center

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgewater Commons will be a technology wonderland on September 28 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and September 29 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., when it plays host to RoboCon New Jersey, the region's largest robotic event. Merging fun and education, the free, mall-wide RoboCon New Jersey focuses on K-12 students to inspire and energize them to not only think big but to develop the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills needed to become tomorrow's innovators and leaders.

Guests can enter to win a RoboCon $500 shopping spree at the mall when they scan exclusive QR codes displayed throughout the extravaganza.

"From Thomas Edison on, New Jersey has been home to major scientific and technology advances," said Tom Kovacic, Marketing and Business Development Director of Bridgewater Commons. "RoboCon takes robotics competitions to beyond the next level, with a glimpse of the future through a whirlwind of activations and activities throughout the mall."

The event is sponsored by Johnson & Johnson, Bridgewater Commons and Picatinny STEM, and produced by six New Jersey FIRST® Robotics Competition High School Teams from Warren, Bound Brook, Hillsborough, Somerville, Scotch Plains, and North Plainfield.

RoboCon New Jersey will kick off at 12:30 on Saturday, September 28 with an opening ceremony in Center Court featuring the exciting Robot Rumble with 24 high school FIRST® Robotics Competition Robotics Teams from four states (New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland). The first two levels of center then turn into a festival of science, with highlights including:

A STEAM (Science, Technology, Art, Engineering, and Math) Station on the Lower Level/Community Hub, featuring several fun, interactive space-themed activities.

Those seeking a more sensory-friendly experience can find the Quiet Explorations activation on the Lower Level by Build-a-Bear.

On the Main Level, look for:

The FIRST® Tech Challenge of New Jersey teams bringing their robots and practicing for the 2024-25 game, FIRST® INTO THE DEEP℠. Located near Bloomingdale's , teams will enhance their robot design in the "Pit Area" and play the official game on a 12-foot x 12-foot field.

teams bringing their robots and practicing for the 2024-25 game, FIRST® INTO THE DEEP℠. Located near , teams will enhance their robot design in the "Pit Area" and play the official game on a 12-foot x 12-foot field. The FIRST® CENTERSTAGE℠ exhibit, which will demonstrate the 2023-2024 game and serve as a Driving Zone for young guests.

At 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday , award-winning magician Conrad Cologne will host "Fizz, Bang, BOOM," an interactive science show near T-Mobile.

and , award-winning magician Conrad Cologne will host "Fizz, Bang, BOOM," an interactive science show near T-Mobile. A LEGOⓇ Robotics presentation (situated near Bloomingdale's ), where guests will experience the future of sustainable energy and power their ideas forward from last year's game FIRST MASTERPIECE℠.

), where guests will experience the future of sustainable energy and power their ideas forward from last year's game FIRST MASTERPIECE℠. A Large Robot Driving Experience — meet the FIRST® Robotics Competition teams and test drive one of the larger, 120-pound robots.

An activation presented by the Garden State Combat Robotics League with demonstrations of combat robotics made famous by the TV show "BattleBots®".

A Scouting Badge Workshop on the main level, that teaches robotics and engineering through a hands-on guided journey led by high school robotics students.

One-of-a-kind LEGO® models from the Garden State LEGO® Users Group, including a four foot tall Red Keep from Game of Thrones.

from Game of Thrones. Photos with a Robot Dog, the pet of the future!

Throughout the event, Investigation Alley, spanning from Center Court to Bloomingdale's on the Main Level will feature local scientists, organizations, schools, and companies that are focused on science, technology, engineering, or math.

The showcase will also be live streamed on YouTube. Visit https://www.roboconnj.org/ for more information.

About FIRST®

Founded in 1989 by inventor Dean Kamen, FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is a robotics community and global nonprofit (501(c)(3)) organization that prepares young people for the future through a suite of inclusive, team-based robotics programs for ages 4-18 (PreK-12). Our programs are suitable for schools or structured afterschool activities and receive support from a vast network of volunteers, educators, and sponsor/donors, including over 200 Fortune 500 companies.

Because our programs are More Than Robots®, FIRST participants are guided by a signature set of Core Values to conduct research, fundraise, design, build, and showcase their achievements. Our thrilling, sports-like challenges build their self-confidence and collaborative problem-solving skills and have a proven and lasting impact on STEM learning and interest. Our participants and alumni gain access to education and career discovery opportunities, connections to exclusive scholarships and employers, and a place in the FIRST community for life.

About Bridgewater Commons

Located along the I-287 corridor at the intersection of Routes 22 and 202/206 in Bridgewater, New jersey, Bridgewater Commons is a more than 1.2 million-square-foot shopping center serving the Northern N.J. region. The cornerstone of its community's commercial sector since 1988 and boasting an array of over 150 leading retailers, premiere restaurants and convenient service brands, Bridgewater Commons is home to anchor department stores Bloomingdale's and Macy's; iconic retailers including Apple, J. Crew, Lucky Brand Jeans, lululemon athletica, Pottery Barn and Williams-Sonoma; along with a collection of restaurants, eateries and entertainment venues such as Fogo de Chão, Seasons 52, The Cheesecake Factory, Redstone American Grill and AMC Dine-In Theatres, among many more. Further enhancing the property is The Village at Bridgewater Commons, a unique, open-air shopping district with over 10 retailers and food and beverage locations including White House Black Market, LOFT, Maggiano's Little Italy, Shake Shack and Starbucks for visitors to explore and enjoy. Bridgewater Commons is an IREM® Certified Sustainable Property. For more information including a full store directory, operating hours, driving directions and more, please visit www.bridgewatercommons.com.

About Pacific Retail Capital Partners

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) is one of the nation's premier retail operating groups of large open-air and enclosed shopping centers, with more than $3.0 billion in assets under management across the United States. Based in Southern California, the company's portfolio totals 24 properties encompassing over 20 million square feet. With a highly experienced team that has a proven track record of generating value its stakeholders, PRCP is dedicated to evolving real estate for the next generation by working with the communities it serves to design master plans that transform its assets into high-performing mixed-use destinations. The vertically-integrated company provides end-to-end sourcing, assessment, underwriting, valuing, developing, marketing, design and asset management services. To learn more visit pacificretail.com or follow on social media at: Facebook: @PacificRetailCapitalPartners and Instagram: @PacificRetail

