Robocorp Announces Expanded Partner Program to Bring Benefits of Automation to More Businesses

Robocorp began working with partners upon launching its open-source tech stack and cloud-native orchestration platform, Control Room (then known as Robocorp Cloud) in 2020. Since launch, the partner ecosystem has continued to expand rapidly. Robocorp has established a partner relationship with 75+ organizations around the world, including a number of certified partners expertly scaling their Robocorp-based practices that are listed at https://www.robocorp.com/partners alongside case studies and further details.

"From day one, our partners have been critical to our success," said Robocorp CEO Antti Karjalainen. "We are fortunate to have built a global network of partners in a short amount of time, and we are excited to improve the partner experience and better set them up for success."

Process automation and RaaS consultants are drawn to Robocorp for two key reasons. First, Robocorp's open-source, developer-focused automation technology allows partners to build robust and sustainable bots—eliminating the need to build and rebuild bots due to limited drag & drop models.

Consumption-based pricing with low start-up costs enable partners and their customers to get started easily and make automation more accessible to businesses of all sizes - with the confidence to also scale to the most mission-critical, complex, large deployments. Robocorp's cloud-native technology means that partners and customers do not have to invest in costly infrastructure that has the tendency to put projects out of reach.

Early Robocorp partner Thoughtful Automation was looking for an automation solution that was not proprietary, offered ownership of code and was cost-effective to scale without any additional overheads or up-front costs.

"We found Robocorp while looking for a low-maintenance RPA cloud alternative to the typical closed-source RPA software vendors that would allow us to control development at the code level," explained Alex Zekoff, CEO of Thoughtful Automation. "We can now scale horizontally from 1 to hundreds of bots without additional overhead and technical debt. Robocorp has helped reduce our operational overhead by 90% and improve robot run times by 60%."

The partner program provides access to resources to grow and scale each partner's automation business, including technical and training materials, co-branded marketing materials and events, sales materials, ongoing onboarding support and more. The addition of Partner Central will make these materials and resources more easily accessible to Robocorp's partners.

"We're proud to hear how much our partners enjoy and appreciate working with our team, specifically their compliments about the care and attention that all receive equally," said Peter Steube, Robocorp's Head of Partnerships. "Whether it's meetings and training with customer success, our community learning or the rapid developer support offered through Slack, we are above all committed to setting our partners up for success. And there's even more to come."

Quandri, a Canada-based robots-as-a-service startup, chose Robocorp because the platform allows them to build robots from scratch instead of relying on and having their technology housed in a third party. They also wanted a partner that could help them grow their business and bring in new customers.

"Robocorp truly invests in their partners, and they go that extra mile to build and support the partnership," explained Quandri Co-founder, Jackson Fregaeu. "This valuable relationship is helping us build our business and expand our customer base. We are excited to grow with Robocorp on our journey together in the RPA market."

Robocorp Partner Webinar on August 24, 2021 at 12PM EDT - Free to Attend

Robocorp is holding a webinar for current partners and IT or software implementation consultants looking to learn about Robots-as-a-service (RaaS). The webinar, Let's automate together: Robocorp partners , is on August 24, 2021 at 12PM EDT and will provide an overview of the partner program, showcase new resources and perks, and explain the benefits of a partnership with Robocorp. The webinar is free to attend— register here to save your spot.

About Robocorp

Robocorp empowers businesses and teams to work smarter by shattering previous boundaries of RPA and intelligent automation. It makes it easy, affordable and fast for developers to build software robots and automate manual tasks with first-class, open-source process automation tools. It also provides a robust, secure orchestration and execution platform to allow customers to run both cloud-based and self-managed robotic automations. Robocorp is backed by Benchmark, Canvas Ventures, Slow Ventures, firstminute Capital, Uncorrelated Ventures, Harpoon Ventures, Artisanal Ventures, and angels. It is based in the U.S. but operates with a distributed team across nine countries with offices in Finland. Learn more at Robocorp.com .

