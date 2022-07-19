Robocorp Launches Automation Studio to Seamlessly Uplevel Teams and Bots

With an Increase in RPA, Robocorp's New Automation Tool Allows Developer Teams to Easily Create Bots that are Better, Stronger, and Easier to Manage

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Robocorp , the top provider of Gen2 robotic process automation (RPA), is pleased to announce the public beta release of Automation Studio - the first code native, low-code RPA development solution that offers the fastest and easiest way for developers and business users to automate enterprise processes together using the world's most flexible and powerful RPA platform.

Currently, we're seeing the companies utilizing RPA struggle with how to scale the development of new automations. Even in the best scenarios, developers are tied down to maintaining existing automations instead of creating new ones. Further, finding people skilled in proprietary tools for creating new automations is difficult and expensive.

Some companies have implemented lackluster proprietary solutions, such as citizen developer strategies or more advanced automation solutions, to get robots on every desktop. Citizen developer strategy tools are created for business users and, while simple, come with expensive licensing and offer limited ability to solve complex enterprise processing challenges. On the other hand, automation solutions built for experienced developers offer more power and flexibility but are often difficult to master, especially for those who are not used to reading and writing code.

Dedicated to providing accessible automations for everyone, Robocorp has created Automation Studio. Powered by Robot Framework, Automation Studio allows users to create flexible and powerful enterprise bots all within a single, collaborative environment. Robocorp's Gen2 RPA solution complements and works with clients' existing RPA and business technologies and offers benefits beyond traditional Gen1 providers, including:

Virtually eliminates broken bots and the need to fix them.

Provides limitless automation opportunities across any technology stack.

Creates scalable, portable, and reusable bots without vendor lock-in.

Requires no licensing fees and has no long-term commitments.

The Code Editor delivers granular RPA features and controls for professional developers, reducing development time and effort. Programmers can build, customize, and reuse centralized keywords and run bots in one place without needing to switch environments. Of course, if a professional developer prefers to use a different code editor, then no problem. The code generated in Automation Studio is portable so that they can pull it into the editor of their choice.

"At Robocorp, we believe in 'minutes to learn, a lifetime to master'," says Antti Karjalainen, the CEO of Robocorp. "With Robocorp Automation Studio, we are not only enabling aspiring developers of all levels to start their journey to becoming software robot developers but also making it easier for existing developers to upgrade their skills and their bots."

"Automation Studio opens the door for those who prefer a visual approach to automation, while keeping it open for those who prefer a more programmatic approach through multiple methods of building", said Cory Shreffler, Managing Director at Babybots. "I am truly fond of it, and think Robocorp is one of the few companies taking the right approach to automation."

Utilizing Automation Studio, everyone from junior engineers, analysts and RPA developers are able to create new automations in minutes, learn software development best practices and skills, and transition to more advanced automation tools all at their own pace. Automation Studio is ushering in a new era of accessibility, efficiency and collaboration to RPA and automation.

To get started with Robocorp's Automation Studio for free, visit www.robocorp.com/automation-studio/

About Robocorp

Robocorp empowers businesses and teams to work smarter by shattering previous RPA and intelligent automation boundaries. The company makes it easy, affordable, and fast to build software robots and automate manual tasks with first-class, open-source process automation tools. It also provides a robust, secure orchestration and execution platform to allow customers to run both cloud-based and self-managed robotic automations with consumption-based pricing. Robocorp is backed by Benchmark, Canvas Ventures, Slow Ventures, FirstMinute Capital, Harpoon Ventures, Uncorrelated Ventures, Artisanal Ventures, Haystack, and angels. Robocorp is headquartered in San Francisco, with our primary offices being online. Learn more at https://robocorp.com/ .

