ROBOCORP NAMED THE OVERALL OPEN SOURCE SOLUTION PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

Gen2 RPA provider captures honors as judges see the technology's groundbreaking capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Robocorp , the leader in Gen2 robotic process automation (RPA) provider, has been recognized by the 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards program as the Overall Open Source Data Solution Provider of the Year for the company's Gen2 RPA platform.

The Data Breakthrough Awards program delivers a holistic analysis of the data technology industry, highlighting disruptive solutions and companies from around the globe each year. This year, over 1,950 nominations were submitted for 50+ categories for the 2022 awards program. Previous program winners have included Microsoft, Google Cloud, ADP and IBM.

"To be recognized with this honor alongside some of the most innovative companies in the world is a true nod to what our technology is capable of ," said Antti Karjalainen, Co-Founder & CEO. "This award not only represents our commitment to and involvement in the open source community but also amplifies our goal of providing an efficient and seamless solution for organizations of all sizes to incorporate and utilize automations."

The panel of senior executives that span a variety of industries, make their assessment of the category with a primary focus on innovation. The judges were looking for solutions that help to solve real-life, complex problems, or those that revolutionize a new market or industry.

Robocorp is a cloud-native Gen2 RPA provider, helping to alleviate repetitive human tasks so employees can work smarter, not harder. Through parallel processing, dynamic scalability, customizable automations, seamless integrations and much more, the company prides itself on being better, faster and the most cost effective RPA platform on the market.

For additional information and specifics about the company and its products, visit Robocorp.com .

About Robocorp

Robocorp's Gen2 RPA empowers businesses and teams to work smarter by shattering previous boundaries of RPA and intelligent automation. It makes it easy, affordable and fast for developers to build software robots and automate manual tasks with first-class, open-source process automation tools. It also provides a robust, secure orchestration and execution platform to allow customers to run both cloud-based and self-managed robotic automations. Robocorp is backed by leading venture capital firms including Benchmark, Canvas, Slow Ventures, Firstminute Capital, Harpoon Ventures, Uncorrelated, Artisanal, and angels including Rob Bearden and Brett Taylor. The company has offices based in the U.S. and Finland. Learn more at https://robocorp.com/ .

About Data Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in data technologies, services, companies and products. The Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.

