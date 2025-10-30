RoboForce Highlighted by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang in GTC Keynote for Breakthroughs in Physical AI Featuring its AI Robot TITAN

The Pioneer of Physical AI-Powered Robo-Labor Secures 11,000 Robot LOIs Across Multiple Industries

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboForce, the pioneer of Physical AI-powered Robo-Labor, was featured by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang during his NVIDIA GTC keynote presentation in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 28. The keynote highlighted breakthroughs at the frontier of AI and robotics, and featured RoboForce's flagship robot, TITAN, among a select group of visionary companies advancing technology that empowers humanity.

TITAN is a scalable and deployable AI robot designed for demanding industrial environments. Powered by RF-Net, RoboForce's 3D foundation model, TITAN delivers advanced spatial understanding and manipulation with millimeter-level precision. Built on a flexible, reliable hardware platform with an 8-hour runtime and a 40 kg dual-arm payload, TITAN is production-ready and works autonomously in complex, unstructured environments.

Transitioning from R&D to commercial pilot production, RoboForce has secured more than 11,000 robot orders through letters of intent and is actively collaborating with customers across six industries globally. Initial pilot deployments are already active in the energy sector, with expansions to data centers, shipping, logistics, mining, and manufacturing underway.

"We're honored to be recognized by Jensen and the NVIDIA team for our contribution to the global movement of Physical AI," said Leo Ma, founder and CEO, RoboForce. "Our company's mission is to elevate humans beyond dull, dirty, and dangerous work, and we believe our product will fundamentally address ongoing labor issues for the betterment of mankind. As we evolve to meet growing needs across many sectors, we look forward to deepening our collaboration with the industries TITAN is built to serve."

Looking ahead to 2026, RoboForce focuses on market expansion, manufacturing readiness, and strategic team growth. Its scalable robotics line is engaged in "robot internships" for the solar energy market and is expanding into new industrial sectors. RoboForce welcomes new partners to join in deploying Physical AI robots across diverse real-world environments.

About RoboForce

RoboForce is building the future of Physical AI — scalable, deployable Robo-Labor for demanding industrial environments. The company was founded in 2023 by experts from CMU, UMich, Amazon Robotics, Google, Waymo, Cruise, Tesla Robotics, ABB, and Apple. RoboForce is backed by Myron Scholes, Gary Rieschel, and Carnegie Mellon University, and beyond. To learn more about RoboForce, visit https://www.roboforce.ai/.

Press Inquiries:

Ryleigh Bannister

JMG Public Relations

212-206-1645

[email protected]

SOURCE RoboForce