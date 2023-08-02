Robokiller releases 2023 mid-year phone scam report

News provided by

Robokiller

02 Aug, 2023, 10:07 ET

Report reveals Americans are on track to receive 279 billion robocalls and robotexts in 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robokiller, the app that eliminates 99% of robocalls and robotexts, released findings from its 2023 mid-year phone scam report today. The report reveals Americans received 78 billion robotexts and 31 billion robocalls between January and June, an 18% increase and 21% decrease from that same timeframe last year, respectively. By year's end, Americans could lose upwards of $90 billion to phone scams.

Continue Reading
Spam texts per month
Spam texts per month
Robocalls per month
Robocalls per month

Robotexts soared and the government noticed 
According to Robokiller's mid-year report, robotexts fluttered around 13 billion each month, underscoring how easy it is for scammers to send these messages. Fraudsters honed in on what works best, and that's delivery-related messages: scammers often posed as well-known brands like Amazon, FedEx, and UPS in the first half of the year. The messages they sent often contained links in the hopes someone would click and inadvertently provide their personal information. Though the FCC has announced plans to combat robotexts, it will take some time before Americans see a significant impact from these efforts.

Robocalls declined, but losses stayed consistent
The FTC recently announced plans to combat the illegal telemarketing calls making their way to Americans phones. This is one of the many efforts the government has taken in recent years. In fact, the FCC took down the infamous car warranty robocall scam, which went from being the number one robocall to nearly nonexistent, according to Robokiller data.

Thanks to all of the government's efforts in recent years, robocalls hovered around 5 billion per month in the first half of 2023. Although these efforts are a stride in the right direction, Americans are still losing billions of dollars in the process. In the first half of the year, scammers stole an estimated $33 billion — that total could reach $65 billion by year's end, even with robocalls on the decline.

Read the full report
For a full analysis on robotext and robocall trends and the reasons behind them, read the full report at the link below: 2023 mid-year phone scam insights

How to stop phone scams
At Robokiller, our mission is to create a world without spam. In addition to downloading the Robokiller app, follow these tips to protect yourself against spam texts and spam calls. Additionally, if your brand is interested in protecting against scams perpetrated under its name, contact our enterprise service team.

About Robokiller
With more than 12 million downloads and $740 million in losses prevented, Robokiller is the leading independent spam call and text blocker. Robokiller has been named a technical and mobile achievement leader by the Webby Awards, Media Excellence, Best in Biz, and more. Robokiller was named the most effective solution to robocalls by the FTC.

Robokiller's award-winning robocall and spam text insights are powered by a global database of millions of phone scams and audio fingerprints. Robokiller's proprietary data insights have been featured by The New York Times, ABC World News, NBC Nightly News, and many others.

Robokiller is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play. To learn more, visit www.robokiller.com. Robokiller, a Teltech brand, is a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC).

SOURCE Robokiller

Also from this source

Robotexts Increase While Robocalls Drop For Third Consecutive Month, According to Robokiller Insights

Divergent Paths: Robocalls Decline While Robotexts Spike, According to Robokiller Insights

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.