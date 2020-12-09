RoboMarkets & RoboForex Score again at the Global Brands Magazine Awards 2020

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMarkets & RoboForex have emerged victorious and bagged an award each from Global Brands Magazine. The brands were recognized for their unique approach in systematic commodity-based investing. RoboMarkets won the "Best ECN Broker in Europe" award, while RoboForex bagged the "Best Investment Products" Award.

The Global Brand Awards is an annual awards program held by Global Brands Magazine headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognize brands achieving excellence across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers up to date on much-needed know-how of the branding world.

RoboMarkets and RoboForex scored well on criteria including liquidity of assets, customer experience, speed of execution, platforms and performance, as well as other crucial elements of the trading eco-system.

Commenting on winning the award, Konstantin Rashap, CBO at RoboMarkets, stated: "We're very pleased to receive an award from Global Brands Awards once again and, this time, be recognized as the Best ECN Broker in Europe in 2020. This goes to prove that our services and trading conditions are some of the best on the market. We put a lot of efforts in development of our products and infrastructure in accordance with all up-to-date technological and quality standards. We do all this to offer top-class services to each trader, who decides to entrust their funds to us. We've got a lot of plans for the future and I'm sure that implementation of them will help us win this prestigious award many times."

About RoboMarkets:

RoboMarkets is an investment company with the CySEC license No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in many European countries by providing traders, who work on the financial market, with access to its proprietary trading platforms.

Commenting on winning the award, Robert Stephenson, Chief Business Officer at RoboForex stated: We're honoured that for the second consecutive year the event organizers have given credit to RoboForex as the best provider of investment products on an international scale. On one hand, it's a great honour for us to be recognized, but on the other hand, this award is an expected result of our accomplished work. We put a lot of effort into the development of our investment products. We are going to do our best to make each of RoboMarkets' product be worthy of the highest mark from traders and experts.

About RoboForex

RoboForex Ltd is a company, which delivers brokerage services. The company provides traders, who work on financial markets, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. RoboForex Ltd has the brokerage license IFSC 000138/107.

About Global Brands Magazine (UK)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been on the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands that are shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class' brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products, among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards:

Global Brand Awards was established with the aim of honouring excellence in performance and rewarding companies across different sectors. The brand awards bring limelight to organizations who have performed remarkably well in the field of Finance, Education, Hospitality, Automobiles, Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate and Technology. The company also showcases popular shoe, clothing and fashion brands by providing consumers with the latest insights into the branding world. The GBM Brand Awards aim to recognize key players who make progress toward excellence and giving a stage to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organizations and reward them for rigorous efforts, with ultimate global recognition.

