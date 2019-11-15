RoboMQ Announces Availability of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Business Central API Integration on Connect iPaaS

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMQ, an integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) provider, recognized by Gartner, Forrester, and MarketsandMarkets announced today the general availability of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM and Business Central API connectors on its Connect iPaaS platform. This collaboration makes Connect iPaaS a very useful tool for integration and business process automation to the users of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Business Central.

Connect iPaaS - a leading no-code API and data integration platform to build business workflows that create lasting competitive advantages.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 provides CRM and ERP capabilities to businesses providing a complete suite of products covering sales, marketing, service, operations, finance, commerce, and HR. Business Central provides the same capabilities to the small and medium businesses (SMB) to run their business operations on this comprehensive solution.

Businesses often use processes that are accomplished by multiple systems and applications in addition to Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Business Central. Connect iPaaS fills this gap by offering data and API connectors to many leading SaaS, cloud, and enterprise applications. Some of the widely used applications on Connect iPaaS are Salesforce, ServiceNow, SAP, SmartSheet, Workday, Magento, Nexmo, Coupa, Office 365, SharePoint, PagerDuty, QuickBooks, Slack, Twilio, analytics and databases, and more. With Connect iPaaS users can build complex value-creating business workflows using the data and API from many of these systems. Common use cases include supply chain automation, sales automation, employee on-boarding, and revenue enablement and reconciliation.

With its modern, intuitive, no-code user experience (UX), Connect iPaaS provides the line of business users and citizen integrators a platform to build business processes by integrating best-of-breed SaaS, cloud, on-premise, and IoT applications. Common application integration workflows that solve everyday challenges faced by enterprises can be deployed in a matter of minutes using a simple drag-and-drop interface.

"In today's API economy, enterprises are turning to solutions such as iPaaS to integrate and streamline business processes. The availability of Microsoft Dynamics and Business Central API connectors on the Connect iPaaS allows its users to create enterprise business processes in a matter of minutes, with no coding required." - Bramh Gupta, CEO of RoboMQ.

By leveraging the power of Connect iPaaS's enterprise and SaaS application connectors with Microsoft products, line of business users can automate processes that enable faster resolution of customer incidents, streamline customer support, automate lead sharing between partners, and more.

Enterprises can take advantage of the Microsoft Dynamics and Business Central integration by signing up for Connect iPaaS at https://www.robomq.io/pricing.

About Microsoft Dynamics & Business Central

Launched in 2016, Microsoft Dynamics 365 has become a trusted CRM and ERP platform for global businesses big and small. Dynamics 365 Business Central offers a similar business management solution for small to medium-sized businesses.

About RoboMQ

RoboMQ Connect iPaaS is a no-code API and data integration platform that provides business processes automation for the line of business users of HR, Sales, Marketing, Finance, Operations, and others.

