RoboMQ Connect iPaaS Now Available on Microsoft AppSource and Microsoft Azure Marketplace

MCLEAN, Va., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMQ is excited to announce availability of its Connect iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platform (HIP) on Microsoft AppSource and Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This collaboration makes RoboMQ products easily available to customers already using Microsoft products and having a presence on Microsoft Azure Cloud.

Connect iPaaS provides drag and drop integration capabilities for SaaS applications and cloud services including, but not limited to, Microsoft Dynamics 365, ServiceNow, ADP, Office 365, SalesForce and other leading CRM, Finance, Sales and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) applications.

RoboMQ enables IT specialists and line-of-business users to build strategic advantages by creating integrated and automated business processes using best-of-breed SaaS, cloud, and on-premise applications. RoboMQ Connect iPaaS has wide integration capabilities, through available connectors, with Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Microsoft NAV Finance & Operations, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Active Directory and Microsoft Azure Active Directory in addition to hundreds of connectors to leading CRM, ERP, Finance, HR, Supply chain applications.

RoboMQ provides two offerings. Its Hybrid Integration Platform (HIP) is built on the strength of microservices, containers, and Kubernetes based service-mesh that can be deployed on multiple clouds and/or on-premise data centers. HIP provides framework, runtime engine and smart containers on which technical, IT users or integration specialists can create complex integration workflows by simply writing business logic and embedding it into RoboMQ provided smart containers and CI/CD pipeline.

Connect iPaaS, its second offering, provides an intuitive no-code UX where Line of Business (LoB) users can create integration workflows in minutes using APIs from leading SaaS, CRM, ERP and enterprise applications. Connect iPaaS provides enterprise-grade capabilities and scale to LoB users with a simple, intuitive user experience for a company-wide collaboration in automating business processes.

"With the recent availability of RoboMQ products on Azure Marketplace, customers on Azure cloud will be able to deploy and run RoboMQ Hybrid Integration Platform including Connect iPaaS on their private cloud using their own Azure account," says Bramh Gupta, CEO of RoboMQ.

RoboMQ continues its path of providing deep integration capabilities with the Microsoft ecosystem by adding support for Microsoft CRM, Finance and ERP products. Each of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM, Finance and Operations components can be integrated with hundreds of other SaaS, and ERP applications like SAP, ServiceNow, NetSuite, Salesforce, Workday, PagerDuty, Coupa, Twilio, Slack, and others.

"Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business solutions from our partners that work with the products they already use," said Kirsten Edmondson Wolfe, Senior Director, AppSource Product Marketing, Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome RoboMQ's solution to the growing AppSource ecosystem."

RoboMQ intends to continue to add connectors and support to a growing list of major CRM, ERP, cloud, and SaaS platforms in 2019 and beyond through its quarterly releases. It will continue to add features for account management, enterprise control, observability and integration process ownership.

You can access Microsoft AppSource and Azure Marketplace at -

Microsoft AppSource: https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/web-apps/robomq.connect?tab=Overview

Microsoft Azure Marketplace https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/robomq.connect?tab=Overview

You can sign up for Connect iPaaS at https://trial.robomq.io/connect. Sign-up is extremely easy! You can use Microsoft Office 365, Google Apps or Azure AD to seamlessly sign up or just create a new account with RoboMQ. To see the Connect iPaaS in action, check out our introductory video at RoboMQ Connect iPaaS. Please reach out to sales(at)robomq.io for any further questions or queries.

About RoboMQ

RoboMQ is a SaaS product development company behind next generation of integration middleware and microservices application development platform for the Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, SaaS, Enterprise Applications and IoT.

RoboMQ enables companies to build strategic advantages by creating integrated and automated business processes using best-of-the-breed SaaS, cloud, and on-premise applications.

