Roboquest launches November 7th on Steam®, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass and Epic Games Store

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starbreeze Entertainment and developer RyseUp Studios today announces that Roboquest - a lightning-fast first-person shooter (FPS) - will officially launch its 1.0 version on November 7th. Suggested retail price is $24.99 and the game will be available on Steam®, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass and Epic Games Store. The enhanced launch version will release with a massive amount of new content building on its fluid fast-paced movement and gunplay with all-new levels, side quests, power ups, enemy types, weapons, perks, and more!

Roboquest is a lightning-fast FPS with roguelite mechanics, playable in single-player or two-player co-op, so players can team up with a brobot and take down enemies together. With an array of handcrafted weapons and unique upgrades, players will have to find powerful synergies to remain a relevant and powerful guardian throughout their runs. Unlock powerful technology to help player's blaze through canyons, energy factories and sci-fi cities. Customize your character and playstyle as you get further into the run and upgrade your base to unlock permanent upgrades.

The Roboquest launch version will include:

Slick Controls & Polished Game Feel

Classes - up to 6 different classes with unique abilities and upgrades, slash up, dash in, rocketing, stealth in, drone up and more

- up to 6 different classes with unique abilities and upgrades, slash up, dash in, rocketing, stealth in, drone up and more Diverse Arsenal - over 70 unique weapons ranging from your regular rifles and snipers to crossbows, bolters, gauntlets and much more for players to use as they blast their way through hordes of killer robots!

- over 70 unique weapons ranging from your regular rifles and snipers to crossbows, bolters, gauntlets and much more for players to use as they blast their way through hordes of killer robots! Difficulty Levels - Levels of difficulty for everyone, even people not accustomed to FPS games. Ranging from "Discovery" to "Hard" and then way harder difficulty levels that you can unlock while playing the game

- Levels of difficulty for everyone, even people not accustomed to FPS games. Ranging from "Discovery" to "Hard" and then way harder difficulty levels that you can unlock while playing the game Specialize your Gameplay - In-run upgrades to further customize your playstyle and find unique and powerful combinations

- In-run upgrades to further customize your playstyle and find unique and powerful combinations Pesky Evilbots - over 70 enemies to dismantle and 10 big bad bosses guarding the way

- over 70 enemies to dismantle and 10 big bad bosses guarding the way Quests and Secrets - Diversify your run objectives by exploring the levels and finding friendly robots and hidden secrets to unlock new movement capabilities and other unique upgrades

- Diversify your run objectives by exploring the levels and finding friendly robots and hidden secrets to unlock new movement capabilities and other unique upgrades Basecamp - Upgrade your basecamp and unlock permanent rewards to help you push further into the game each run

- Upgrade your basecamp and unlock permanent rewards to help you push further into the game each run Levels - Over 15 different levels, each with a dedicated banger track and visuals, and some with unique twists to them

- Over 15 different levels, each with a dedicated banger track and visuals, and some with unique twists to them Comic-style Cinematics - Non gameplay-intrusive yet colorful and joyful cinematics to live your progression in the game and the story

- Non gameplay-intrusive yet colorful and joyful cinematics to live your progression in the game and the story Data-Logs - Scour the levels and find pieces of lore about the world of Roboquest

- Scour the levels and find pieces of lore about the world of Roboquest Achievements - Over 70 achievements

- Over 70 achievements Collect Enemies & Weapon cards - Takedown enemies and collect cards for both enemies and weapons to complete the in-game Museum

- Takedown enemies and collect cards for both enemies and weapons to complete the in-game Museum Banger Soundtrack - Crafted with passion and dedication from the music composer Noisecream, a complete banger of a soundtrack will accompany you in your Roboquest

To learn more, please visit www.roboquest.com and stay tuned for further information and updates on the game's official X (Twitter), TikTok, Instagram and Discord. Press kit is available here and watch the release date trailer here.

For more information, please contact;

Gustav Nisser, Head of Third Party Publishing, Starbreeze Entertainment

Phone: +46(0)8-209 208

E-mail: [email protected]

About RyseUp

RyseUp Studios is an independent game studio founded in 2014 in Lyon, France, composed of 20 passionate developers, artists and friends. Our aim is to create innovative IPs and gaming experiences that entertain and inspire players everywhere.

About Starbreeze' Third-Party Publishing

Your ideas. Our expertise. We empower and amplify the creativity of game developers by providing them with the support and resources to bring their visions to a global audience. Starbreeze offers turnkey publishing services, including; game development funding, release management, marketing, creative development of video and imagery, CRM, community management, data management & analytics as well as quality assurance, and more.

About Starbreeze

Starbreeze is an independent developer, creator, publisher and distributor of PC and console targeting the global market, with studios in Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris and London. Housing the smash hit IP PAYDAY, Starbreeze develops games based on proprietary and third-party rights, both in-house and in partnership with external game developers. Starbreeze shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.starbreeze.com.

