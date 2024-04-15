Roboquest releases 'Arsenal' update, enhancing gameplay with exciting new additions

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roboquest, the critically acclaimed fast-paced FPS game from RyseUp Studios that has captured the hearts of gamers worldwide, is proud to announce its first major content update since its release in November 2023. Boasting an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam, Roboquest continues to enchant its growing fanbase with its intense gameplay and gripping action. The highly awaited Arsenal Update is out now, across multiple platforms including Steam, Xbox, Epic, and GOG.

The Arsenal Update introduces lots of new features, enhancing the gaming experience for both newcomers and seasoned players alike.

Key Gameplay Additions;

9 New Weapons

Each brings unique strategies and firepower to the battlefield. From the precision of the Shuriken to the explosive force of the Missile Battery, players will have a diverse arsenal at their disposal.

Shooting Range

Players can explore the all-new Shooting Range, a dedicated area within the Basecamp where they can hone their skills and test their weaponry. By completing the "Burger Bill" quest, players unlock additional elements within the Shooting Range, providing even more opportunities for target practice and experimentation.

New Quest

Players will encounter the NPC, Burger Bill, who finds himself in a precarious situation. By rescuing Burger Bill, players gain access to the full potential of the Shooting Range, further expanding their gameplay experience.

New Shop NPC - Willy Wonder

New Shop NPC within the Basecamp. Players can unlock Willy Wonder through Basecamp Upgrades and utilize his services to add specific affixes to their weapons and upgrade their quality, enhancing their effectiveness in battle.

Summons

Extended build variety by adding the concept of "Summons". This new mechanic adds a new layer to the builds by allowing players to improve and enhance the power of the little bot allies they summon.

Crystal Powder

Players can now also collect Crystal Powder, a new resource obtained by completing corrupted levels, which can be used to upgrade weapon quality from Epic to Fantastic at Willy Wonder's shop. The addition of this resource makes it more interesting to come back to corrupted levels, effectively changing the routes players take every run.

New QOL Options and Fixes:

Additionally, the Arsenal Update brings several quality-of-life improvements and fixes, including an overlay displaying all weapon stats in Max's Museum, HUD elements for enhanced gameplay visibility, and options for players to customize their controls to their preference.

With 10 new affixes for weapons, 7 new items, and enhanced level variation for Haven City and The Moon, the Arsenal Update is set to deliver even more excitement and replayability to the Roboquest experience!

For more information about the Arsenal Update and Roboquest, visit the Steam Store Page. Press kit for Roboquest is available here.

For more information, please contact;

Gustav Nisser, Head of Third Party Publishing, Starbreeze Entertainment

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +46(0)8-209 208

About RyseUp

RyseUp Studios is an independent game studio founded in 2014 in Lyon, France, composed of 20 passionate developers, artists and friends. Our aim is to create innovative IPs and gaming experiences that entertain and inspire players everywhere.

About Starbreeze' Third-Party Publishing

Your ideas. Our expertise. We empower and amplify the creativity of game developers by providing them with the support and resources to bring their visions to a global audience. Starbreeze offers turnkey publishing services, including; game development funding, release management, marketing, creative development of video and imagery, CRM, community management, data management & analytics as well as quality assurance, and more.

About Starbreeze

Starbreeze is an independent developer, creator, publisher and distributor of PC and console targeting the global market, with studios in Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris and London. Housing the smash hit IP PAYDAY, Starbreeze develops games based on proprietary and third-party rights, both in-house and in partnership with external game developers. Starbreeze shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.starbreeze.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/starbreeze-ab/r/roboquest-releases--arsenal--update--enhancing-gameplay-with-exciting-new-additions,c3961628

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14632/3961628/2731629.pdf 240415 RQ Arsenal Update-2 https://news.cision.com/starbreeze-ab/i/3961628-0-png,c3289017 3961628_0.png

SOURCE Starbreeze AB