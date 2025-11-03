Roborock Invites Southern California Residents to Pet-Friendly "Pawp-Up" at Fashion Island

Leader in Smart Home Cleaning Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Celebrity Pets, "Cover Pup" Auditions, Free Grooming, and Exclusive Prizes

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, the global leader in smart home cleaning technology, is excited to welcome Southern California residents to its first-ever interactive, pet-focused "Pawp-Up" event at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, California. This free, three-day experience, taking place from November 7–9, 2025, invites pet owners to celebrate their furry friends and discover the brand's powerful cleaning solutions designed to tackle pet hair, pawprints and everyday messes.

Roborock is bringing innovation closer to home with “Pawp-Up by Roborock” — a pet-themed pop-up event in Southern California.

Known for its #1 selling robot vacuums worldwide, Roborock is teaming up with Maui the Golden (@maui_thegoldenpup) on Nov. 7 and I'm Blue the Siberian (@imbluethesiberian) on Nov. 8 to offer pet parents a fun and immersive way to interact with its newest products while enjoying unique pet-centric activities. At the heart of the event is the exclusive Cover Pup Studio, where one distinguished pooch will be crowned the first official "Cover Pup" in Roborock's new Home & Hound Magazine. Competing for this coveted title, all attendees will receive a personalized, magazine-style cover shoot with their furry friend.

Visitors can also explore interactive zones for pets and their owners to engage directly with Roborock's innovative cleaning solutions including the Saros Z70, Saros 10R, Qrevo CurvX, F25 Ultra, F25 RT, Q10 PF+, and the QR 798.

"We're thrilled to bring the Roborock experience beyond the home for the first time as we head to Newport Beach to connect with our beloved community of pet owners," said Quan Gang, President of Roborock. "Our smart cleaning technology is designed to make life easier for busy, pet-loving families. Through fun, engaging experiences, we invite Southern California residents to celebrate the joy of life with our furry friends and discover how Roborock helps keep their homes effortlessly clean."

Attendees can also look forward to:

Complimentary Grooming: Get your pooch looking posh with local grooming provided by Newport Paws.

Get your pooch looking posh with local grooming provided by Newport Paws. Pet Performances: Show off all your pet's tricks at this live talent showcase.

Show off all your pet's tricks at this live talent showcase. Exclusive Giveaways: Enter to win top-tier Roborock products, such as the Saros Z70 which is valued at $2,500.

Event Details

Location: Fashion Island, 401 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, CA 92660

Fashion Island, 401 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, CA 92660 Dates and Times: Friday, Nov. 7: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Admission: Free and open to the public. Pets are welcome!

As homes continue to evolve into smarter, more compassionate spaces, Roborock aims to be more than a cleaning brand — it strives to be a trusted partner for every modern pet family. By combining intelligent technology with thoughtful design, Roborock empowers pet owners to spend less time worrying about the mess and more time cherishing the moments that matter. The "Pawp-Up" experience reflects this belief, transforming everyday cleaning into a shared celebration of love, comfort, and connection between people, pets, and their homes.

For more information on Roborock and to explore the brand's full product portfolio, visit https://us.roborock.com/.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/.

Media Contact:

Ashley Hu

646-702-8832

[email protected]

