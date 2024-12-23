Roborock makes history with out-of-this-world video campaign

Adcetera's creative partnership with Roborock sends the S8 MaxV Ultra into space

HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adcetera, a Houston-based digital marketing agency, announces the launch of a historic video campaign in partnership with Roborock, one of the world's leading robot vacuum brands. The campaign, centered around the theme "Beyond Limits," culminated in the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra being launched 120,000 feet above the Earth, making it the first robot vacuum in space.

When Roborock began searching for an agency to develop a video campaign around their hashtag, #BeyondLimits, Adcetera's creatives stepped in to develop a narrative that could bring those two words to life. The resulting social media campaign features three scientists frustrated by outdated cleaning tools. Their solution? Invent the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra. After putting the vacuum through a series of "Beyond Limits" tests, the scientists take it one step further and launch it into space.

The collaboration included partnering with Sent into Space, a UK-based company specializing in sending objects into the upper stratosphere. On September 17, 2024, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra successfully launched from Sheffield, UK, reaching 120,000 feet above Earth and enduring extreme temperatures, thus proving the product's endurance and innovation.

The project involved building a unique laboratory set, sourcing talent and hundreds of props, a post-production that included multiple special effects, and coordinating an international space launch — all executed with precision to ensure the project stayed on schedule, within budget, and within scope.

Stella Lin, Marketing Specialist at Roborock, praised the collaboration: "It was a pleasure collaborating with Adcetera on these projects. I believe they not only demonstrate Roborock's exceptional product quality and groundbreaking achievements, but also serve as a strong testament to Adcetera's professional expertise."

To date, the video series has collectively garnered tens of millions of views across Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

"We're proud of how our team turned a larger-than-life idea — an idea that felt almost impossible — into reality," said Adcetera's Chief Creative Officer Rowan Gearon. "We're pushing creative boundaries just like Roborock pushes the limits of technology."

About Adcetera

Adcetera is a full-service, integrated digital marketing agency with an obsession to deliver innovative solutions that drive growth for brands. Headquartered in Houston, TX, with offices in Chicago, IL and The Woodlands, TX, they are a distinctively diverse team of innovators, creators, and leaders from around the world, deeply proud of the award-winning work and the ongoing value provided to brands, businesses, and communities for over 40+ years. Adcetera is a privately held, WBENC-certified, HUB-certified, woman-owned business. For more information visit adcetera.com . Follow on LinkedIn .

Adcetera – Strategic. Creative. People.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/.

