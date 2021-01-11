Roborock Reinvents The Future of Clean with Debut of Category-Defining Model S7

"Our goal with every Roborock product is convenience," said Richard Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Roborock. "The robot mopping process in the past has been arduous, needing customer time and input to set barriers or zones. The S7 completely transforms the mopping experience through surface recognition technology designed to automatically lift the mop element on carpets, making mopping completely effortless while also delivering a deeper clean than ever before."

Mopping, Elevated

One of the fastest3 sonic mops on the market, the Roborock S7 offers a variety of high-intensity scrub settings from 1,650 times/min to 3,000 times/min, easily disintegrating surface dirt and breaking up even the toughest, dried-on messes - leaving floors cleaner than ever.

Intelligent mop lifting enables nimble navigation in challenging environments - VibraRise™ technology automatically lifts the mop when carpets are detected. This innovative feature made possible by Roborock's new ultrasonic carpet recognition technology enables the S7 to mop hard floors and vacuum carpets in one, single cleaning session, without interruption. The mop is also lifted as the S7 returns to dock, ensuring just-cleaned floors remain clean.

Powered for Performance





Upgraded main brush hugs the ground better for more effective agitation, maximizing a strong 2500Pa of suction to effortlessly lift dirt and debris from deep within carpets.

Extra-large 5200mAh battery offers up to three hours of uninterrupted cleaning (in quiet mode).

Customized, Connected Clean

Roborock's iOS and Android app offers a heightened level of control over every aspect of the cleaning experience - easy-to-navigate interface allows consumers to manage cleaning schedules and customize preferences.

Smart mapping provides real-time reports on the robot's exact route during each clean, providing insight into the areas mopped and vacuumed.

Alexa, Google Home and Siri-enabled, the S7 responds to voice commands for an added level of convenience.

To learn more about the Roborock S7 and the company's line-up of premier cleaning robots, please visit https://us.roborock.com/pages/roborock-s7.

The next-generation S7 will be available on Amazon in the United States on March 24 for an MSRP of $649.



About Roborock

Roborock specializes in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances. It develops and produces robot vacuums under its Roborock brand, as well as creating robot vacuums for one of China's largest technology companies, Xiaomi. Each robot it builds is designed to fulfill a singular purpose: To give people more time to spend on the things they love. Currently, Roborock is available in 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit https://us.roborock.com/ .

1 As of Jan 11, 2021, the S7 is the first robot vacuum to combine sonic vibration mopping with auto-lifting technology.

2 Sound/sonic relate to the integrated mop module which can be driven to produce a high-speed reciprocating vibration of up to 3000 times per min, i.e. up to a frequency of 50Hz which is within a "sonic" range (20 to 20.000Hz).

3 As of Jan 11, 2021, the S7's sonic mopping vibration frequency is among the fastest on the market.

