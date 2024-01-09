Roborock's Newly Launched Robot Vacuum Cleaners Receive TÜV Rheinland ETSI EN 303 645 Certifications and Effective Cleaning of Edges and Corners Certifications at CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), TÜV Rheinland Group, an international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, handed ETSI EN 303 645 Internet of Things Product Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection Certifications and "Effective Cleaning of Edges and Corners" Quality-mark Certifications to Roborock for its four robot vacuum cleaners — Q Revo Pro, Q Revo MaxV, S8 MaxV Ultra, and S8 Max Ultra. At the same time, TÜV Rheinland issued the self-cleaning and sterilization performance test reports for the mop/roller brush of the above four robot vacuum cleaners and the Roborock Flexi Pro wet dry vacuum cleaner.

"As a leading global technical service provider, TÜV Rheinland has long been focusing on new technologies in smart home appliances, dedicated to developing new standards, and committed to promoting industry progress with professional testing technology," stated Frank Holzmann, Global Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Business Field Electrical. "We have deeply studied related domestic and foreign product standards, combined with market research and our rich experience accumulated in the field of home appliances, and launched certification services for the various functions and performance of robot vacuum cleaners. While helping manufacturers to upgrade technology, innovate products, and improve user experience, we also provide professional guidance for consumers to purchase high-quality products."

Quan Gang, President of Roborock, stated: "Receiving these certifications from TÜV Rheinland is a recognition of our R&D efforts. At Roborock, we aim to provide hi-tech and innovative cleaning solutions that truly enhance user experience. In the future, Roborock will continue to focus on our strengths in innovation, with substantial investment in R&D to develop cleaning solutions that address user pain points. We will continue to collaborate with experts and organizations from all around the world, such as TÜV Rheinland, to push the boundaries of technologies."

TÜV Rheinland evaluated the four robot vacuum cleaners based on the network security regulations and privacy protection requirements of the ETSI EN 303 645 standard, through design evaluation audits and security verification.

The ETSI EN 303 645 standard was released in June 2020, developed in cooperation with the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), related product manufacturers, academia, and government. It aims to provide an effective, basic evaluation method to limit cybercriminals from controlling global devices, launching DDoS attacks, or spying on users, reducing the risk of personal data leakage. The standard evaluates products from two aspects, cybersecurity regulations and data privacy protection clauses, focusing on technical control measures and organizational measures to deal with cybersecurity defects and address primary network attacks against cybersecurity weaknesses and vulnerabilities.

Furthermore, based on its self-developed standard 2 PfG Q2876/08.23, TÜV Rheinland tested and evaluated the edges and corners cleaning ability of Roborock's four robot vacuum cleaners, such as distance to wall edge, coverage rate of wall edge, coverage rate of inner/outer corners, and coverage rate to table/chair legs. The results showed that the average mopping distance to walls for the Q Revo Pro and Q Revo MaxV was 1.85mm, and the average mopping coverage rate of walls was 98.8%; the average sweeping coverage rate of inner corners for the S8 MaxV Ultra and S8 Max Ultra was 100%.

In addition, TÜV Rheinland also tested the self-cleaning and sterilization performance of the mop/roller brush of the four robot vacuum cleaners and the Roborock Flexi Pro wet dry vacuum cleaner. The results showed that after a complete default self-cleaning program, the average killing rate of Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus remaining on the mop of the Q Revo Pro, Q Revo MaxV, S8 MaxV Ultra, and S8 Max Ultra was 99.7%, 99.7%, 99.99%, and 99.99% respectively; the average killing rate of Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus remaining on the roller brush of the Roborock Flexi Pro was 99.9%.

