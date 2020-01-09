Robosen Robotics Debuts T9 at CES 2020 - The World's Most Advanced and Programmable Robot

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robosen Robotics (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd, a leading innovator in the field of AI and robotics, today debuted T9, the world's most advanced programmable robot that automatically converts from a robot to a vehicle in a stunningly smooth and seamless movement, at CES. T9 is the first robot available in the consumer market that features all of the following functions: automatic convertible movement from vehicle to robot, bipedal walking ability in robot form, race function in vehicle form, programmable/code development, robot control/commands by either voice or via app. T9 retails for $499USD and is available on Amazon and www.robosen.us.

T9 Robot - World's Most Advanced and Programmable Robot. T9 Is both vehicle and robot, transmuting instantly through voice or app control. Three intuitive and easy programming platforms make coding fun with T9's advanced robotics and artificial intelligence T9 features more than 3,000 State-of-the-Art Components and 22 Proprietary Servo Motors

T9 is made with the latest robotic technology available with 23 proprietary chips and 22 proprietary servo motors (one for each artificial joint) that make it one of the most agile and flexible robots ever created; allowing it to perform high-speed, upright bipedal walking, while also automatically converting from robot to vehicle form.

Robosen Robotics' visionary craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology in artificial joint driving algorithms and digital electric drive technology, provide T9's artificial intelligence (AI) - Easy to remember voice commands, complex animations completed with precision control, captivating dance performances and innovative stunts.

These animations are created and customized with three intuitive and easy-to-use programming platforms (Manual, Visual and 3D Graphics – Visual based on Scratch programming) and T9's massive storage has enough memory to store tens of thousands of them. So, whether the user is a beginner, intermediate, or an advanced coder, T9's advanced robotics and AI will provide endless entertainment and opportunity to teach logical-based skills. Robosen Robotics also offers free online tutorials which makes learning to code fast and fun.

T9 is controlled by voice as well as via the T9 app (iOS and Android). With just a touch of a button, T9 can perform the latest customized dance animation, race around in vehicle mode, change back and forth from robot to vehicle form and more. Additionally, users can collaborate, create and connect with a global community of robo-centric fans through the Robosen Hub. They'll be able to upload and download popular user created animations, share programming tips and participate in fun events and competitions.

"T9 was meticulously designed and crafted with more than 3,000 state-of-the-art, high-grade metal alloy parts, combining a classic industrial design with the most cutting-edge robotic technology," said Alex Skillman, Vice President of PR, Robosen Robotics. "Our vision was to provide the consumer, both young and old, an ultimate entertaining experience filled with AI, programming, and pure fun."

FEATURES/SPECS:

Dimensions

Robot Form: 265×163×340 mm;

Vehicle Form: 287×198×149 mm

Control Method

Mobile app, voice control

Weight

1.48kg

External Ports

DC charging port, Micro USB port

Material

Aluminum alloy frame, ABS+PC shell

Battery Capacity

2000mAh lithium battery pack

Servo motor

22 (Chest 2 / Hands 4×2 / Legs 5×2 / Drive Wheels 2) Adapter Input 100V-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.6A,

Output

DC 12V 2A

Wireless

Connection Bluetooth 4.2 BLE

Certifications

FCC Certification

About Robosen Robotics:

Founded in 2008, Robosen Robotics (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd, is a leading innovator in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics. For more information, please visit https://robosen.us/

