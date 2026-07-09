RoboSense Announces H1 2026 LiDAR Sales of 719,200 Units as Robotics Segment Grows by 510.4%

RoboSense recorded 719,200 units in LiDAR sales in H1 2026, up 169.6% year over year, with robotics LiDAR sales surging 510.4% to 282,600 units.

In Q2 2026, RoboSense recorded 388,900 units in LiDAR sales, including 97,100 units from robotics segment and 291,800 units from ADAS segment.

SHENZHEN, China, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboSense (HKEX: 02498), a pioneering robotics company for the Physical AI era, announced its LiDAR sales volume for the first half of 2026, with total LiDAR sales reaching 719,200 units, up 169.6% year over year, including 282,600 units in the robotics segment, up 510.4% year over year, and 436,600 units in the ADAS segment, up 98.0% year over year. The strong performance was driven by RoboSense's full-stack proprietary chip technologies and continued growth across both its ADAS and robotics segments.

RoboSense H1 2026 LiDAR Sales Growth Highlights

The momentum continued into the second quarter, with total LiDAR sales reaching 388,900 units. Of these, robotics LiDAR sales totaled 97,100 units, up 182.3% year over year, while ADAS LiDAR sales reached 291,800 units, up 135.7% year over year.

Backed by the industry-leading performance and mass-production maturity of its digital product portfolio, including the E1R and Airy series, RoboSense has enabled a broad range of robotics applications, including embodied AI and commercial cleaning robots. Today, RoboSense ranks No. 1 globally in LiDAR sales across the overall robotics market and multiple robotics segments.1

In April 2026, RoboSense unveiled its EOCENE SPAD-SoC architecture together with its Phoenix and Peacock chipsets, further pushing the performance boundaries of digital perception products. Meanwhile, cumulative deliveries of E Platform-based fully solid-state digital LiDAR products have surpassed 300,000 units, setting a new industry benchmark for large-scale deployment.

With continued advancements in in-house chip, product development, and scalable mass-production capabilities, RoboSense is well positioned to support the next phase of Physical AI commercialization. The company will continue to provide a more reliable spatial intelligence perception foundation for robotics and accelerating the deployment of robots in the real world.

1 Source: Based on publicly available LiDAR sales data and industry rankings for 2025–2026 published by GGII, OFweek, RoboChina.com, Shujubang.com, and Yanzhi Robot.

About RoboSense

RoboSense (HKEX: 02498) is a robotics company for the era of Physical AI. Based on its in-house optoelectronic chips and perception algorithms, and supported by its scaled mass production capabilities, RoboSense provides robots with core components and infrastructure, including LiDAR and Space Camera. Its products have been deployed at scale across more than ten applications areas, including smart vehicles, Robotaxi, robotic lawn mowers, autonomous logistics, embodied intelligence, and commercial cleaning robots. RoboSense serves more than 3,400 robotics clients worldwide and ranked No. 1 globally in robotics LiDAR market share in 2025.

SOURCE RoboSense