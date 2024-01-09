RoboSense Announces New M Platform LiDAR Sensors at CES 2024

The cutting-edge M2 and M3 deliver increased range, resolution, and cost effectiveness to advance intelligent driving systems

Approximately 71,000 LiDAR Sensors for ADAS Sold in December

DETROIT, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboSense , a leader in LiDAR and perception solutions, unveiled its latest M Platform line of sensors today at CES 2024. Following a successful IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, RoboSense continues to drive technological innovation by launching the M2, the ultimate mid-range LiDAR, and the M3, the M Platform's first long-range LiDAR. These products expand the company's robust portfolio of high-performance, cost-effective LiDAR sensors, advancing intelligent driving systems and autonomy in the automotive industry.

RoboSense unveils its newest sensors, the M2 and M3, at CES 2024.

"This year is off to an incredible start for RoboSense, starting with our IPO and now the introduction of the cutting-edge M2 and M3 sensors," said Mark Qiu, Executive Director and Executive President, of RoboSense. "RoboSense's deep technical expertise and achievements in mass manufacturing enable us to develop LiDAR that is higher performance, smaller, more power-efficient, and more cost-effective. By launching the M2 and M3, we are meeting our customers' needs, enabling seamless upgrades to their intelligent driving systems and efficient product development. The commercialization of lidar has become a reality, and we believe our M2 and M3 products will allow us to accelerate the adoption of lidar for autonomous vehicles."

M3 — The M Platform's first long-range LiDAR sensor.

Uses 940nm (nanometer) wavelengths to achieve better performance than 1550 nm lidar – the M3 costs 50-70% less, is 50% smaller, and consumes >30% less power.

Delivers a range of 300m at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° x 0.05° angular resolution within the region of interest (ROI) to detect smaller objects at longer distances.

at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° x 0.05° angular resolution within the region of interest (ROI) to detect smaller objects at longer distances. Uses a modular design to enable performance improvement and cost reduction of next-generation models while maintaining form factor, interface, and scanning technology. Customers can upgrade their LiDAR sensors seamlessly without any design changes to their vehicles, optimizing the development cycle of intelligent driving solutions.

Incorporates mature and highly reliable technology for project consistency and customer trust. The company's chip-driven technology, which is developed in house, drives high performance, fast and effective iterations, and cost efficiency.

The M3 is primarily designed to advance safe, intelligent driving systems for global OEM and Tier I Level 3 (L3) or higher vehicles. The M3's ability to detect long-distance objects can meet customers' needs for L3 functionality at up to 120km/hour, advancing safety and autonomous features.

M2 — An iteration of the M1 and M1 Plus: high performance mid-range LiDAR.

Leverages proprietary 2D scanning technology and MEMS chips developed in house to achieve a range of 200m at 10% reflectivity and angular resolution of 0.1° x 0.1° in its ROI. Both range and resolution are a significant improvement over its predecessors.

at 10% reflectivity and angular resolution of 0.1° x 0.1° in its ROI. Both range and resolution are a significant improvement over its predecessors. Developed with more than 90% of the same components as the M1 Plus and shares the same technology platform and modular design, driving down costs and improving performance over each iteration.

The upgraded M2 maintains the same interface and design as the M1/M1 Plus, making the switch seamless for customers without costly redesign or project development delays.

RoboSense has a strong, far-reaching customer base in the automotive industry worldwide. It is the first LiDAR company to build its own chip technology, including MEMS, and the earliest to achieve mass production of automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR, according to data from CIC. As of December 18, 2023, RoboSense has obtained 62 vehicle model design wins and successfully assisted 12 OEMs and Tier 1 customers in starting the large-scale mass production delivery of 24 models.

In December 2023, RoboSense's sales volume of total LiDAR products, including LiDAR for automotive and robotics, reached approximately 72,200 with approximately 71,000 of those sensors for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). In Q4 2023, the company's sales volume of LiDAR products reached approximately 151,000 with approximately 147,500 sensors for ADAS. In 2023, RoboSense's sales volume of LiDAR products amounted to approximately 256,000 with approximately 240,000 sensors for ADAS.

More information about the M2 and M3 can be found on RoboSense's website . CES 2024 attendees are invited to RoboSense's booth #5172 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, where the sensors will be showcased alongside the company's product lineup and to experience demonstrations from customers Unitree and BOWE. A welcome happy hour will take place at the booth on Tuesday, January 9, from 4:00 – 6:00 pm PST.

For further information, press inquiries, or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].

About RoboSense:

Founded in 2014, RoboSense is a global leader in LiDAR-based perception systems. RoboSense leverages its advanced hardware and software technology, exceptional manufacturing capabilities, and comprehensive testing and validation systems to deliver high-quality solutions. RoboSense is committed to meeting the needs of the industry by providing scalable applications that will improve automotive and robotics systems and make the world smarter and safer. For more information, visit https://www.robosense.ai/en.

SOURCE RoboSense