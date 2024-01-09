RoboSense Announces New M Platform LiDAR Sensors at CES 2024

News provided by

RoboSense

09 Jan, 2024, 09:07 ET

The cutting-edge M2 and M3 deliver increased range, resolution, and cost effectiveness to advance intelligent driving systems

Approximately 71,000 LiDAR Sensors for ADAS Sold in December

DETROIT, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboSense, a leader in LiDAR and perception solutions, unveiled its latest M Platform line of sensors today at CES 2024. Following a successful IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, RoboSense continues to drive technological innovation by launching the M2, the ultimate mid-range LiDAR, and the M3, the M Platform's first long-range LiDAR. These products expand the company's robust portfolio of high-performance, cost-effective LiDAR sensors, advancing intelligent driving systems and autonomy in the automotive industry.

Continue Reading
RoboSense unveils its newest sensors, the M2 and M3, at CES 2024.
RoboSense unveils its newest sensors, the M2 and M3, at CES 2024.

"This year is off to an incredible start for RoboSense, starting with our IPO and now the introduction of the cutting-edge M2 and M3 sensors," said Mark Qiu, Executive Director and Executive President, of RoboSense. "RoboSense's deep technical expertise and achievements in mass manufacturing enable us to develop LiDAR that is higher performance, smaller, more power-efficient, and more cost-effective. By launching the M2 and M3, we are meeting our customers' needs, enabling seamless upgrades to their intelligent driving systems and efficient product development. The commercialization of lidar has become a reality, and we believe our M2 and M3 products will allow us to accelerate the adoption of lidar for autonomous vehicles."

M3  — The M Platform's first long-range LiDAR sensor.

  • Uses 940nm (nanometer) wavelengths to achieve better performance than 1550 nm lidar – the M3 costs 50-70% less, is 50% smaller, and consumes >30% less power.
  • Delivers a range of 300m at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° x 0.05° angular resolution within the region of interest (ROI) to detect smaller objects at longer distances.
  • Uses a modular design to enable performance improvement and cost reduction of next-generation models while maintaining form factor, interface, and scanning technology. Customers can upgrade their LiDAR sensors seamlessly without any design changes to their vehicles, optimizing the development cycle of intelligent driving solutions.
  • Incorporates mature and highly reliable technology for project consistency and customer trust. The company's chip-driven technology, which is developed in house, drives high performance, fast and effective iterations, and cost efficiency.
  • The M3 is primarily designed to advance safe, intelligent driving systems for global OEM and Tier I Level 3 (L3) or higher vehicles. The M3's ability to detect long-distance objects can meet customers' needs for L3 functionality at up to 120km/hour, advancing safety and autonomous features.

M2  — An iteration of the M1 and M1 Plus: high performance mid-range LiDAR.

  • Leverages proprietary 2D scanning technology and MEMS chips developed in house to achieve a range of  200m at 10% reflectivity and angular resolution of 0.1° x 0.1° in its ROI. Both range and resolution are a significant improvement over its predecessors.
  • Developed with more than 90% of the same components as the M1 Plus and shares the same technology platform and modular design, driving down costs and improving performance over each iteration.
  • The upgraded M2 maintains the same interface and design as the M1/M1 Plus, making the switch seamless for customers without costly redesign or project development delays.

RoboSense has a strong, far-reaching customer base in the automotive industry worldwide. It is the first LiDAR company to build its own chip technology, including MEMS, and the earliest to achieve mass production of automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR, according to data from CIC. As of December 18, 2023, RoboSense has obtained 62 vehicle model design wins and successfully assisted 12 OEMs and Tier 1 customers in starting the large-scale mass production delivery of 24 models.

In December 2023, RoboSense's sales volume of total LiDAR products, including LiDAR for automotive and robotics, reached approximately 72,200 with approximately 71,000 of those sensors for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). In Q4 2023, the company's sales volume of LiDAR products reached approximately 151,000 with approximately 147,500 sensors for ADAS. In 2023, RoboSense's sales volume of LiDAR products amounted to approximately 256,000 with approximately 240,000 sensors for ADAS.

More information about the M2 and M3 can be found on RoboSense's website. CES 2024 attendees are invited to RoboSense's booth #5172 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, where the sensors will be showcased alongside the company's product lineup and to experience demonstrations from customers Unitree and BOWE. A welcome happy hour will take place at the booth on Tuesday, January 9, from 4:00 – 6:00 pm PST.

For further information, press inquiries, or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].

About RoboSense:

Founded in 2014, RoboSense is a global leader in LiDAR-based perception systems. RoboSense leverages its advanced hardware and software technology, exceptional manufacturing capabilities, and comprehensive testing and validation systems to deliver high-quality solutions. RoboSense is committed to meeting the needs of the industry by providing scalable applications that will improve automotive and robotics systems and make the world smarter and safer. For more information, visit https://www.robosense.ai/en.

SOURCE RoboSense

Also from this source

RoboSense Successfully Listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

RoboSense Successfully Listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

RoboSense, a leading innovator in LiDAR technology, today announced that it has been officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the...
RoboSense to Unveil Next-Generation LiDAR Innovations at CES 2024

RoboSense to Unveil Next-Generation LiDAR Innovations at CES 2024

RoboSense, a leading innovator in LiDAR technology, is set to unveil the newest in its M Platform line of sensors at CES 2024. Join the company's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.