RoboSense at CES 2023丨Meet the LiDAR provider with the most awarded vehicles

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboSense, a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems, announced it will showcase its latest products at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 (CES 2023) January 5 – 8, 2023. RoboSense's first solid-state, short-range flash LiDAR, RS-LiDAR-E1 (E1), will make its first global public debut at CES 2023. RoboSense invites all CES 2023 attendees to Booth #5461, West Hall, Tech East, LVCC, in Las Vegas, USA.

As a global leader in automotive-grade LiDAR, RoboSense has been awarded more than 50 models from companies including BYD, GAC AION, Lotus Cars, Great Wall Motor, FAW Hongqi, ZEEKR, WM Motor, Lucid Motors, Inceptio Technology and Zhito Technology.

Taking the global stage at CES 2023, RoboSense will exhibit the new benchmark of automotive-grade LiDAR, including:

RS-LiDAR-E1: Automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR with RoboSense-developed chips

E1 will be the first solid-state flash LiDAR that RoboSense has publicly launched. Visitors will be able to see the appearance and size of E1 at the booth, and learn about its performance characteristics, deployment solutions and other details. E1 will be mass produced in the second half of 2023 with its excellent performance. It will support partners to further improve their smart vehicles' all-scenario perception capability.

RS-LiDAR-M series: Second-generation smart MEMS automotive-grade LiDAR

The M series is the leading LiDAR sensor in the industry designed for continuous improvement. Seamless upgrades can be achieved under the same size, installation specification, connector and protocol conditions and less secondary development, which caters to different needs of car company customers for dynamic upgrading of smart perception solutions.

In addition, RoboSense also brings a variety of high performance and reliability LiDAR products and perception solutions, including:

RS-Ruby Plus: Upgraded 128-beam LiDAR customized for L4 autonomous vehicle commercial operations

RS-Helios series: A new generation of customized LiDAR platform, including 32-beam and 16-beam LiDAR

RS-Bpearl: 360°×90° super wide FoV, short-range blind spot LiDAR

RS-Reference: Ground truth & evaluation toolchain for advanced autonomous driving perception systems

With the exhibition around the corner, RoboSense sincerely welcomes all clients, journalists, analysts and industry partners to visit our booth. Please reach out to [email protected] to schedule a meeting with RoboSense and jointly unlock the innovative strength of the world's leading smart LiDAR system solutions.

