RoboSense Empowers WeRide's Next-Gen Robotaxi GXR with Thousand-Beam-Level Digital LiDAR; 2,000 Factory-Installed Units Slated for Global Deployment

SHENZHEN, China, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboSense (2498.HK), an AI-driven robotics technology company, today announced that its cutting-edge thousand-beam-level digital LiDAR EM4 and fully solid-state digital LiDAR E1 have been selected for the Robotaxi GXR, co-developed by WeRide and Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group (a Geely subsidiary). The fleet of Robotaxi GXR is scheduled to begin rolling off the production line in Q3 2026, with a planned delivery of 2,000 units destined for both domestic and international markets.

RoboSense’s EM4 and E1 digital LiDAR

Redefining L4 Perception with Thousand-Beam-Level Digital LiDAR

The Robotaxi GXR is equipped with the latest autonomous driving suite, GEN8. At the core of GEN8 is WeRide's self-developed Sensor Suite 8.0 (SS8.0), which includes RoboSense's thousand-beam-level digital LiDAR EM4, as the main LiDAR, and thefully solid-state digital blind-spot LiDAR E1, ensuring safety and reliability during operation.

EM4, the Main LiDAR Capable of Thousand-Beam-Level Customization: Launched in early 2025 as the world's first digital LiDAR, the EM4 is now customizable with up to 2,160 beams. With a 17x increase in point cloud density and a detection range of up to 600 meters, the EM4 enables the Robotaxi GXR to identify hazards earlier, gaining over 70% more reaction time for decision-making in high-speed driving scenario.

E1, the Fully Solid-State Blind-Spot LiDAR: Featuring a wide 120° x 90° Field of View (FoV), the E1 is the industry's only mass-produced, automotive-grade solid-state digital LiDAR specifically designed to eliminate near-field blind spots.

The "EM4 for Main LiDAR + E1 for Blind-Spot LiDAR" configuration serves as an optimal choice for Robotaxi. This setup provides a seamless blend of long-range precision and 360-degree near-field coverage, ensuring reliable performance even in extreme weather conditions like heavy rain or dense fog.

Scaling Global Autonomous Mobility

RoboSense remains committed to accelerating the global deployment of Level 4 (L4) autonomous driving. As of January 2026, WeRide's Robotaxi GXR global fleet reached 1,023 vehicles. With the 2,000 newly upgraded GXR units delivering this year - empowered by the top-of-class digital LiDAR solutions from RoboSense, WeRide's operational fleet will exceed 2,600 Robotaxis globally.

Currently, WeRide operates commercial services in major cities including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, Beijing, and Guangzhou.

RoboSense currently maintains a partnership coverage of over 90% among the world's leading L4 autonomous driving companies, solidifying its role as the primary perception backbone for the global Robotaxi evolution.

SOURCE RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd.