RoboSense Joins Mcity to Help Drive the Future of Mobility

DETROIT, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboSense (2498.HK), a leading innovator in LiDAR technology, today announced its membership in Mcity, a public-private mobility research center led by the University of Michigan.

Mark Qiu, Executive President and Executive Director of RoboSense, joins Henry Liu, director of Mcity and a professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at U-M, for the signing ceremony formalizing the partnership between RoboSense's partnership and Mcity.

Mcity brings together the diverse expertise and resources required to develop emerging mobility technologies and to explore their commercial and economic viability. By joining Mcity, RoboSense aligns itself with a diverse community of Mcity industry members and government partners, including Toyota, Ford, Honda, Denso, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Becoming a member of the Mcity ecosystem underscores RoboSense's commitment to remaining at the forefront of technological advancements within the mobility sector. RoboSense will contribute its M Platform sensors and ground truth software for research and development at Mcity.

The company's technology will be installed on a Ford Mustang Mach-E to expand the data collection capabilities inside the world-class Mcity Test Facility and on-road in the city of Ann Arbor. Additionally, RoboSense will provide experiential learning opportunities for students through U-M's Perot Jain TechLab at Mcity, a start-up-in-residence program. TechLab has provided hands-on experience for hundreds of U-M students and attracted dozens of startups to Southeast Michigan,

"Partnering with RoboSense enables Mcity to stay innovative, adaptive, and on top of the latest technological advancements in the ever-evolving field of transportation," said Henry Liu, director of Mcity and a professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at U-M. "We'll now have two ways to approach data collection: The always-on, broad network of infrastructure-based sensors already deployed in Ann Arbor, and the much more targeted capability of RoboSense's vehicle-mounted, lidar-based perception system."

"RoboSense's North American headquarters in Michigan are in close proximity to Mcity," said Peipei Zhao, President of North America, RoboSense. "It is a natural partnership; we share a local community and the mission to advance transportation safety, sustainability, equity, and accessibility. By providing our cutting-edge LiDAR hardware + software solutions and hands-on support, we are part of a collective effort to realize the future of mobility."

About RoboSense:

Founded in 2014, RoboSense is a global leader in LiDAR-based perception systems. RoboSense leverages its advanced hardware and software technology, exceptional manufacturing capabilities, and comprehensive testing and validation systems to deliver high-quality solutions. RoboSense is committed to meeting the needs of the industry by providing scalable applications that will improve automotive and robotics systems and make the world smarter and safer. For more information, visit https://www.robosense.ai/en.

About Mcity

Mcity at the University of Michigan is leading the mobility transformation. Home to world-renowned researchers, a one-of-a-kind test facility, and on-road deployments, Mcity brings together industry, government, and academia from across disciplines to advance transportation safety, sustainability, equity, and accessibility for the benefit of society.

SOURCE RoboSense