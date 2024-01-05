RoboSense Successfully Listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

DETROIT, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboSense, a leading innovator in LiDAR technology, today announced that it has been officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the ticker 2498.HK, with a total market value exceeding HKD 19 billion, becoming the world's largest LiDAR company by market value.

RoboSense is successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and has become the world's largest LiDAR company by market value.
This milestone enables RoboSense to leverage its global capital to expand its business in North America, invest in core technologies, refine its product offerings, strengthen its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, deepen and broaden its customer base, and attract and retain talent. RoboSense's primary North American office is in Plymouth, Michigan, where the team is building stronger partnerships with automotive companies to advance their adoption of RoboSense's LiDAR. The company continues to grow in other areas of North America, including California, through its work with automotive, mobility, and robotics companies.

"Since its establishment, RoboSense's values have centered on safety and intelligence. Advancing automotive and robotics perception capabilities with our LiDAR solutions is just the beginning," said Dr. Qiu Chunxin, Co-Founder, Chairperson of the Board, Executive Director, and CEO. "As an industry leader, we are committed to expanding our business to accelerate the adoption of our technology worldwide. We will maintain our goal of creating a smarter, safer world by developing new products to enable extraordinary innovation and open new possibilities for our customers, investors, and stakeholders."

Founded in 2014, RoboSense has maintained its focus on chip-driven LiDAR hardware and AI perception software to advance autonomous solutions and grow the industry. It is the first LiDAR company to build its own chip technology, including MEMs, and the earliest to achieve mass production of automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR, according to data from Zhuoshi Consulting.

Additionally, RoboSense has a strong, far-reaching customer base in automotive and robotics. As of December 18, 2023, RoboSense has obtained 62 vehicle model design wins and successfully assisted 12 OEMs and Tier 1 customers in starting the large-scale mass production delivery of 24 models. As of the end of October 2023, RoboSense has delivered around 220,000 lidar sensors. In robotics and other application areas, RoboSense has served about 2,200 customers.

Driven by innovation and pragmatism, RoboSense continues to achieve its goal of making the world safer and smarter by providing scalable LiDAR and perception solutions to advance intelligent automotive and robotic systems.

For further information, press inquiries, or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].

About RoboSense:
Founded in 2014, RoboSense is a global leader in LiDAR-based perception systems. RoboSense leverages its advanced hardware and software technology, exceptional manufacturing capabilities, and comprehensive testing and validation systems to deliver high-quality solutions. RoboSense is committed to meeting the needs of the industry by providing scalable applications that will improve automotive and robotics systems and make the world smarter and safer. For more information, visit https://www.robosense.ai/en.

