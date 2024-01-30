RoboSense's M Platform Sensors Power the Fully-Electric Lotus EMEYA

News provided by

RoboSense

30 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

DETROIT, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboSense (2498.HK), a global leader in LiDAR and perception solutions, announced that Lotus, a UK-headquartered global luxury auto manufacturer, has officially launched its first fully electric sedan, the Emeya, equipped with two state-of-the-art RoboSense M Platform LiDAR sensors. It is the second Lotus vehicle to incorporate RoboSense's M Platform sensors. Lotus also deployed M Platform sensors on the Eletre, the company's first electric-Hyper SUV, unveiled in March 2022.

Continue Reading
Lotus equipped its first fully electric sedan, the Emeya, with two of RoboSense's M Platform sensors to advance its intelligent driving systems.
Lotus equipped its first fully electric sedan, the Emeya, with two of RoboSense's M Platform sensors to advance its intelligent driving systems.

Lotus, a company dedicated to innovative engineering and cutting-edge technologies, chose RoboSense's automotive-grade M Platform sensors to advance the Emeya's intelligent driving systems. The compact, high-performance M Platform sensors, equipped with RoboSense's proprietary chip technology, were developed for advanced driver assistance applications and autonomy. With a wide field of view of 120° x 25°, the sensors capture precise, high-resolution 3D data to detect roadway objects at up to 200m in low-light and nighttime lighting conditions. Enhanced by RoboSense's LiDAR technology, the Emeya's Adaptive Driving Beam technology delivers low-light perception capabilities and helps shield drivers from oncoming glare. Additionally, the M Platform sensors, with a dual-echo mode that generates over 1.5 million points per second, advance the vehicle's capability of navigating a range of driving scenarios, including urban environments, winding roads, highways, and parking.

In homage to the pop-up headlights of the Lotus Elan, the company's iconic sports car, RoboSense's LiDAR integration in the Emeya highlights the vehicle's combination of classic design and groundbreaking technology. The aerodynamic Emeya was developed with a motorsport-inspired grille, air dam, diffuser, and rear wing to maximize speed, control, and driving distance. The Emeya boasts an acceleration capability of 0-100 km/hr in 2.78 seconds and a top speed of 256 km/h. Leveraging 800V battery technology with Advanced Lotus Hyper Charging, the vehicle can add 180 km of range in just 5 minutes. Its cabin offers a driver-focused cockpit, instant 5G connectivity, a critically acclaimed sound system, and sustainable luxury fabrics for a premium finish.

RoboSense's LiDAR sensors have undergone nearly three years of rigorous testing by global automakers. The company's mass manufacturing capabilities, product quality, and technological prowess are the perfect match for the Lotus Emeya. Both RoboSense and Lotus are committed to efficient and elegant engineering solutions, innovation and ingenuity, and pushing new boundaries.

In 2023, RoboSense achieved a milestone with over 250,000 sensors sold, including more than 150,000 units in the fourth quarter alone, and a record-breaking 70,000+ sensors in December, leading the global LiDAR industry. To learn more about RoboSense's M Platform LiDAR sensors, click here.

About RoboSense:

Founded in 2014, RoboSense is a global leader in LiDAR and perception solutions. RoboSense's competitive strengths include a large and diverse customer base, chip technology designed in-house, full-stack perception solutions, strong mass production capabilities, visionary management, and a seasoned R&D team. RoboSense is committed to making the world safer and smarter through autonomous technology innovation. For more information, visit https://www.robosense.ai/en.

SOURCE RoboSense

Also from this source

RoboSense Joins Mcity to Help Drive the Future of Mobility

RoboSense Joins Mcity to Help Drive the Future of Mobility

RoboSense (2498.HK), a leading innovator in LiDAR technology, today announced its membership in Mcity, a public-private mobility research center led...
RoboSense Announces New M Platform LiDAR Sensors at CES 2024

RoboSense Announces New M Platform LiDAR Sensors at CES 2024

RoboSense, a leader in LiDAR and perception solutions, unveiled its latest M Platform line of sensors today at CES 2024. Following a successful IPO...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.