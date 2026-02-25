RobosizeME Raises $2M Seed Round Led by SeedTwo Capital to Bring AI Workflow Automation to the Global Hotel Industry

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SeedTwo Capital has led an oversubscribed $2 million seed round in RobosizeME, a startup designing intelligent workflow automation purpose-built to remove the repetitive, manual work from hotel operations.

While the global hotel industry generates over $580 billion annually, much of its back-office operations — reservations, finance, revenue management, and guest services — remain manual and labor-intensive. RobosizeME targets this high-volume, repetitive workflow segment, helping operators reduce errors, cut operational costs, and free staff to focus on revenue-generating and guest-facing activities.

"Hospitality is one of the most operationally complex industries in the world, yet many core processes are still highly manual," said Roger Sholanki, Founder of SeedTwo Capital. "RobosizeME has built a compelling solution that delivers immediate ROI for hotel operators by embedding automation directly into existing workflows. We're excited to partner with the team as they scale their impact across the global hospitality ecosystem."

Founded by hospitality veteran and co-founder of Sciant, Stephen Burke, RobosizeME integrates directly with PMS, CRS, POS, and financial systems, deploying AI as a managed service. Workflow automation runs 24/7, handling tasks like OTA commission reconciliation, payment routing, rate loading, and guest profile management & merging at chain-level scale, helping hotel teams be more effective and efficient across portfolios without adding headcount. One US-based hotel chain saved more than $1M USD in labor costs with less than one year payback period thanks to our automations taking over key tasks in finance, revenue and distribution management and reservations.

"We founded RobosizeME to give hospitality teams their time back," said Stephen Burke, CEO of RobosizeME. "This investment from SeedTwo Capital is a strong validation of our vision and traction. With their support, we'll accelerate our mission to transform hotel operations by deploying AI-enabled automation that operates around the clock and seamlessly alongside human teams, driving strong ROI to our customers."

SeedTwo Capital specializes in backing Vertical SaaS and AI companies that have moved beyond the early grind, partnering with founder–led businesses that have real revenue, loyal customers and clear growth opportunities between seed and Series A. The funding positions RobosizeME to capture a growing opportunity within the global hospitality operations ecosystem, a segment that is increasingly adopting SaaS and AI solutions to relieve teams, boost profitability and standardize operations across multi-property portfolios.

Other investors participating in the round include Sparking Capital and BrightCap Ventures, who led the previous round, and Botanique Hospitality, along with several angel investors.

About SeedTwo Capital

SeedTwo Capital is a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage SaaS and AI companies with strong product-market fit and high growth potential. The firm provides more than capital - offering strategic guidance, operational support, and access to an extensive network of operators, advisors, and investors to help founders accelerate growth. For more information visit www.seedtwo.com

About RobosizeME

RobosizeME is a leading provider of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions tailored to hotel groups. By combining digital workers with deep expertise in hotel APIs and AI development, RobosizeME streamlines reservation, finance, distribution and front office critical workflows for hospitality groups—helping them operate with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency. Backed by advanced security certifications (ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI-DSS), RobosizeME's industry-specific automation solutions ensure the highest levels of data protection, compliance and data sovereignty.

Trusted by renowned hotel companies such as Design Hotels, The Dorchester Collection, GHA, Kempinski, Loews Hotels, Louvre Hotels Group, Radisson Hotel Group, and more, RobosizeME continues to set the standard for secure, specialized automation at scale in the hospitality sector. For more information visit www.robosize.me

Media Contact:

Roger Sholanki

(877) 733-3896

SOURCE SeedTwo Capital Inc.