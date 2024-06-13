ROBOT JOINS CHARITY COMPETITION AT AMERICAN CENTURY CHAMPIONSHIP - American Century Investments adds "Beat the Bot" to the roster of charity contests at the premier celebrity golf tournament

Celebrity lineup features newest stars, stalwart favorites and hottest athletes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, N.V., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Century Investments®, the title sponsor of the American Century Championship since 1999, continues its 26-year philanthropic role in partnership with NBC Sports, the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course and the South Tahoe community with a new "Beat the Bot" charity challenge benefiting the Stowers Institute for Medical Research. Since its inception in 1990, the American Century Championship has raised nearly $8 million for local and national nonprofits. In addition to the Stowers Institute and local Tahoe charities, the 2024 tournament will benefit the Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation, Stephen and Ayesha Curry's foundation for children's wellbeing. Founded in 2019, Eat.Learn.Play. supports children with access to nutritious meals, quality reading resources and opportunities to play and be active.

The "Beat the Bot" charity challenge will take place during the July 11 scramble practice round. Golfers can compete with a robot in a tee shot challenge or play the robot's ball. American Century will donate $500 for each shot that beats the bot, up to $25,000, to the Stowers Institute, a world-class biomedical research organization dedicated to defeating life-threatening diseases. Instead of trying to beat the bot, which replicates the swing dynamics of human golfers and is used by major golf companies to test new equipment, players can make a donation to the Stowers Institute and opt to play the robot's ball rather than their own.

"We are a top global money manager that directs over 40% of our profits each year to medical research, so when you invest with us, you also invest in the future of others. That's the spirit we bring as title sponsor of the American Century Championship: let's have a good time for a good cause. Our 'Beat the Bot' contest is just one way we are bringing this spirit to life throughout the tournament," said Erik Schneberger, chief marketing officer of American Century.

American Century Championship Fantasy Golf Contest awards $10,000 to winner's charity of choice

American Century proudly returns its popular American Century Championship Fantasy Golf Contest. Fans can build their teams at www.accfantasygolf.com for a chance to win one of four trips for two to next year's tournament and $10,000 for a charity of their choice. Participants have until July 11 at midnight, PDT to pick their starting team of five players from over 80 sports legends and celebrities competing in the prestigious American Century Championship annual celebrity golf tournament in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. "In addition to our 'Beat the Bot' challenge for those playing in beautiful Lake Tahoe, we are bringing the tournament to fans everywhere with the American Century Fantasy Golf Contest. It is easy to join, fun to play and you'll have a chance to win $10,000 for your favorite charity," said Schneberger.

The 2024 American Century Championship lineup boasts newcomer Jason Kelce, the recently retired, future Hall of Fame football player. He will be joined by his brother, Travis Kelce, the tight end for the 2024 Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs, who has been playing in Lake Tahoe since 2019.

In addition to the Kelce brothers, the tournament will feature more than 80 sports and entertainment celebrities competing at Edgewood Tahoe, July 12-14, preceded by a Wednesday practice round and the Thursday Celebrity-Am, July 10-11. The field represents a collection of Hall of Famers, All-Pros, All-Stars and fan favorites including Charles Barkley, Tony Romo, Josh Allen, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Ray Allen, DeMarcus Ware, Baker Mayfield, Kyle Lowry, Brian Urlacher, Charles Woodson, Canelo and Larry Fitzgerald. Entertainers include Colin Jost, Miles Teller, Nate Bargatze, Ray Romano, Don Cheadle, Carson Daly, Jake Owen, Larry the Cable Guy, Rob Riggle, and Brian Baumgartner.* Previous tournament winners are NBA All-Star Steph Curry, 3-time champions Tony Romo and former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder, two-time winner Jack Wagner, plus Mardy Fish and Vinny Del Negro.

The American Century Championship can be streamed live on Peacock (July 14-16) and NBC (July 15-16), with an encore presentation of the first round July 14 on the Golf Channel. To follow and join the tournament action use #ACCgolf on social media, and catch exclusive content on American Century Championship's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. For tournament information, visit www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com.

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in Kansas City, Missouri; New York; Los Angeles; Santa Clara, California; Portland, Oregon; London; Frankfurt, Germany; Hong Kong; and Sydney. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of more than $2 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

