Robot Operating Systems Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2032 at 12.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rising adoption of automation in the industrial sector and the increasing penetration of ROS by manufacturers drive the growth of the market. In addition, the surge in demand for collaborative modular robots has fueled the growth of the robot operating systems market.

PORTLAND, Ore, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Robot Operating Systems Market by Robot Type (SCARA Robots, Articulated Robots, Parallel Robots, Collaborative Robots, and Others), Application (Plastic Injection and Blow Molding, Pick and Place, Testing and Quality Inspection, PCB Handling and ICT, Metal Stamping and Press Tending, CNC Machine Tending, Co-packing, and End of Line Packaging), and Industry Vertical (Electrical and Electronics, Metal and Machinery, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Automotive, Rubber and Plastic, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global robot operating systems industry generated $534.2 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $1.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The rise in adoption of automation in the industrial sector, along with the increase in adoption of ROS by manufacturers, especially in developing economies, drive the growth of the market. However, the high maintenance and installation costs of robots are expected to limit the growth of this market. Conversely, the increase in the adoption of robots as a service (RaaS) is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

The articulated robot segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on robot type, the articulated robots segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around one-third of the global robot operating systems market revenue, owing to the increased demand for precise assembly line operation, amplified mechanization, and increasing investment in the automation industry. However, the collaborative robots segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in collaborative robots, along with the development of next-generation cobots.

The CNC machine tending segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the CNC machine tending segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global robot operating systems market revenue, owing to the growing adoption in the manufacturing sector, especially automotive and FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) industries, which eventually drives the need for robot operating systems market. However, the PCB handling and ICT segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.7% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

The electrical and electronics segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on industry vertical, the electrical and electronics segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to around one-third of the global robot operating systems market revenue, owing to the rising adoption of Industry 4.0 principles and smart manufacturing initiatives in the electronics industry, which eventually drives the demand for robot operating systems in the electrical and electronics segment. However, the other segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global robot operating systems market revenue, owing to the increase in consumer awareness about the benefits of robot operating systems, along with the presence of favorable government regulations. However, the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2032, due to the increased customer-centric robot operating systems solutions tailored to the diverse needs of the consumers in this region.

Leading Market Players:

Kuka AG

Fanuc Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Microsoft Corporation

Omron Corporation

Clearpath Robotics

iRobot Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Universal Robotics

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global robot operating systems market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

