Robot.com Brings Autonomous Robot Fleet to Cannes as Official Robotics Innovation Partner for PMG's AI & Tech Sandbox

Agency CEOs, global brand CMOs, media buyers, and creative directors will get an exclusive look at Robot.com's offerings in the Innovation Gallery with displays and interactive demos, plus a sneak peek at yet-to-be-announced products.

Robot.com Co-Founder and President of Robotic Media Judah Longgrear will be featured as part of the AI & Tech Sandbox's interactive talks that speak towards real-world, actionable AI & technology applications and strategies. His curated founder session on June 23 from 4:15–5:00 PM (CEST) features a conversation on storytelling, authenticity, robotics, and why brand narrative may be becoming the last real competitive moat.

"The AI & Tech Sandbox is built around a simple but rare idea: don't talk about the future — build it. That's exactly how Robot.com operates," said Longgrear. "We're not pitching a roadmap or asking anyone to imagine what robots might do for advertising in five years. We're deploying a full fleet during the world's most-watched week in advertising, running live demos, and showing the people who set the industry's direction what's already possible. The time to start layering robots into campaigns isn't coming. It's already here."

PMG, known for its analytical rigor and ability to drive business impact for brands around the globe, built the AI & Tech Sandbox as a place for Cannes attendees to engage with transformative technology, not just hear about it. Bringing Robot.com into that space furthers that goal by putting a boundary-pushing, performance-backed platform in front of the industry's most influential decision-makers.

"The AI & Tech Sandbox is designed to close the gap between curiosity and action. At this critical juncture in the industry, we're moving past theory and into actual applications of technology solving real business challenges," said George Popstefanov, Founder & CEO of PMG. "Robot.com embodies that philosophy, and that alignment is what makes them a great partner for this event. They're building and deploying autonomous robots at scale across industries and environments that need them now, and our Cannes activation gives attendees a chance to see this future of advertising media in motion."

R-ads arrives at the AI & Tech Sandbox with a performance record that speaks for itself—the platform has powered more than 100 brand activations across 20+ countries. For more information about PMG's AI & Tech Sandbox, or to learn more about Robot.com's speaking session, please visit aiandtechsandbox.com.

The engagement with PMG is the latest announcement from Robot.com in 2026 as the company expands its fleet across food automation, industrial operations, and advertising. Learn more about the Robot.com products and platform at www.robot.com.

About Robot.com

Robot.com Holdings Inc. dba Robot.com. is a pioneer in practical robotics solutions powered by advanced AI. The company operates a dual-engine business: Robotic Services, delivering Level 4 autonomous robots for campus delivery, warehouse logistics, and inspection; and Robot.com Media, a national OOH advertising platform powered by its mobile robot fleet. With more than 500 robots deployed across the United States, Canada, Dubai, and MENA, completing over 2.5 million tasks, Robot.com operates at enterprise scale, every day, in real environments. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Colombia, Robot.com partners with enterprise operators, including Sodexo to solve workforce and logistics challenges today.

About PMG

PMG is a global, independent marketing platform company helping the world's most iconic brands unlock their potential. Powered by amazing people and our proprietary operating system Alli, PMG turns intelligence into momentum, driving lasting business impact with tailored solutions that sit at the intersection of business, marketing, and advertising. Developed in-house, Alli gives brands the immense benefits of unified media, data, creative, and strategy within a single, scalable solution. With offices in New York, London, Dallas & Fort Worth, Austin, Atlanta, Boston, Brighton, Costa Rica, Cleveland, Düsseldorf, Mexico City, and Toronto, PMG's team is made up of more than 1,000 employees globally. The firm's work for brands like Apple, Nike, CKE Restaurants, Dropbox, Zoom, Experian, Intuit, Kohler, Sephora, Travelex, and Whole Foods has received top industry awards, including Cannes Lions and Adweek Media Plan of the Year. PMG has also received recognition as MediaPost's 2025 Independent Agency of the Year, Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, Best Workplaces for Women, and is the only company named to Ad Age's Best Places to Work 11 years in a row. For more information, visit pmg.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to certain industry metrics, Company performance metrics and other statements that are predictive in nature. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Meaningful factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, whether we will have adequate financial resources to enable us to pursue our business successfully, given that we will likely need more financial resources than the additional resources. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Robot.com