Robotexts Jump to 19 Billion As 2023 Winds Down, According to Robokiller Insights

11 Jan, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotexts increased by 37% but robocalls dropped by 25% in December, more proof that scammers believe SMS is the best way to target consumers, especially around the holidays.

Holiday shopping season is prime time for scammers
As the year comes to a close, scammers tend to capitalize on timely trends like delivery messages, which increased by 6% from November. Spammers like to take advantage of the fact people are expecting deliveries and trick them into clicking fraudulent links. These scams may look like they're from well-known delivery companies when they're really scams.

Robocalls drop to 3 billion 
Robocalls hovered around 5 billion for most of 2023, but in December Robokiller identified a 25% decrease. Though Robokiller usually sees a downward trend in December, this is the largest decline to date. Even so, losses continue to climb. Scammers are using tactics like bank scams and debt collector scams to steal money.

Coming soon: 2023 year in review
December key trends

Top robotexts nationwide:

Robotext Category

Estimated Robotexts

Delivery (Amazon, USPS, UPS)

1,097,877,669

Bank

246,496,468

Apple + hardware

118,869,044

Travel

113,708,878

Top robotext states per capita:

State

Estimated robotexts

Estimated robotexts per person

Oklahoma

424,284,554

123

Washington, D.C.

93,421,487

115

Louisiana

410,007,617

94

Mississippi

260,786,207

90

Top robocalls nationwide:

Robocall category

Estimated robocalls

Debt Collector

83,622,391

Loan

63,887,507

Medical

63,553,017

Bank

48,500,987

Top robocall states per capita:

State

Estimated robocalls

Estimated robocalls per person

Texas

241,829,134

10

Oklahoma

32,976,231

10

South Carolina

37,810,001

9

Georgia

78,080,037

9

How to stop phone scams
At Robokiller, it's our mission to create a world without spam. In addition to downloading the Robokiller app, follow these tips to protect yourself against spam texts and spam calls.

Further protect yourself against scams with Robokiller's new personal data protection feature, which allows consumers to remove their information from data broker sites that scammers rely on to find targets. Robokiller's personal data protection is included in its Premium+ subscription tier or can be purchased as a standalone one-time purchase.

About Robokiller
Trusted by more than 12 million people, Robokiller is the award-winning spam call and text blocker app that blocks 99% of dangerous phone scams. Winner of the FTC's Robocalls Against Humanity competition, Robokiller uses AI and machine learning to identify and block any incoming spam call or text within 0.01 seconds of it reaching a users' phone – all before they ever see it. To date, Robokiller has blocked over 1 billion phone scams and prevented over $740 million in consumer losses.

Robokiller's proprietary data insights have been featured by The New York Times, ABC World News, Good Morning America, and many others. Robokiller is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play.  To learn more, visit www.robokiller.com. Robokiller, a Teltech brand, is a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC).

