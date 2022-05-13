Robotic Air Purifier Market - 47% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Residential Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Robotic Air Purifier Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the robotic air purifier market by End-user (Residential and Commercial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

The robotic air purifier market share growth in the residential segment will be significant for revenue generation. Robotic air purifiers equipped with robotic vacuum cleaners are popular in the residential sector. Over a decade, robotic vacuum cleaners have gained traction among consumers in this sector. This is because it is easy to execute daily household cleaning tasks with the help of robotic vacuum cleaners. As consumers are increasingly becoming conscious about indoor air quality and its effects on health, vendors are also offering dedicated robotic air purifiers for end-users in the residential sector.

Robotic Air Purifier Market: Integration of robotic air filters with robotic vacuum cleaners to drive growth

The key factor driving growth in the robotic air purifier market is the integration of robotic air filters with robotic vacuum cleaners. The rising pollution and worsening air quality in developing countries such as India and China provide ample opportunities for robotic air purifier vendors to increase their availability. The vendors are focused on tapping the market by developing appropriate solutions to purify indoor air. Robotic vacuum cleaners are equipped with HEPA filters that absorb minute particulates and provide hygienic air. HEPA filters are designed with fiberglass of 0.5-0.2 micrometers. The fiberglass material seizes minute pollutants and prevents their scattering into the environment by locking them into the machine until disposed of. With the increasing acceptance of robotic vacuum cleaners among end-users, we expect a significant number of vendors to integrate air purifiers in their solutions and expand their product ranges during the forecast period.

Robotic Air Purifier Market: The inclusion of smart sensors and artificial intelligence is a major trend

The inclusion of smart sensors and artificial intelligence is a market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. AI is a technology that is incorporated in smartphones, home devices, advanced robots, and connected vehicles. Advances in AI have allowed digital devices to work on complex tasks through self-learning. Advances in AI are expected to play an important role in enhancing the capability of robotic air purifiers. With the help of equipped technology, air purifier robots can sense particulates in the environment and can autonomously move to the desired location and clean the pollutants. The robotic solution has integrated smart sensors that analyze the indoor air composition and treat it accordingly.

Robotic Air Purifier Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 486.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.72 Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Coway Co. Ltd., Diqee Intelligent Henan Corp. Ltd., Dongguan Future Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Fakir Elektrikli Ev Aletleri, Fortune Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., Irobot Corp., Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Partnering Robotics, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Guanglei Electronic Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mantru.e Commercial Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Zigma.Home Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Diqee Intelligent Henan Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Diqee Intelligent Henan Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Diqee Intelligent Henan Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Diqee Intelligent Henan Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Dyson Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Dyson Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Dyson Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Dyson Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 95: Ecovacs Robotics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Ecovacs Robotics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Ecovacs Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Fakir Elektrikli Ev Aletleri

Exhibit 98: Fakir Elektrikli Ev Aletleri - Overview



Exhibit 99: Fakir Elektrikli Ev Aletleri - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Fakir Elektrikli Ev Aletleri - Key offerings

10.7 Irobot Corp.

Exhibit 101: Irobot Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Irobot Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Irobot Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Partnering Robotics

Exhibit 107: Partnering Robotics - Overview



Exhibit 108: Partnering Robotics - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Partnering Robotics - Key offerings

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 115: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 118: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

10.12 Zigma.Home

Exhibit 120: Zigma.Home - Overview



Exhibit 121: Zigma.Home - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Zigma.Home - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

