Robotic Arm Total Knee Replacement a First at Jupiter Medical Center

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New robotic arm technology at Jupiter Medical Center is designed to help orthopedic surgery patients undergoing a total knee replacement recover faster and experience less pain.

Dr. Vincent A. Fowble of Palm Beach Orthopedic Institute performed the hospital's first total knee replacement surgery using the MAKO Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology in mid-October. Dr. Fowble's patient, a 57-year-old woman, is the first Jupiter Medical Center patient to receive a knee replacement utilizing the new technology.

Dr. Vincent A. Fowble of Palm Beach Orthopedic Institute performed Jupiter Medical Center's first total knee replacement surgery using the MAKO Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology in mid-October.

"We do well over 600,000 total joint replacements a year in the United States," explained Dr. Fowble. "I'm very excited. I do a lot of highly complex cases and the MAKO robotic arm is easier to use than other hand-held, robotic-assisted technology devices currently available."

The MAKO Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology provides Jupiter Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons with the ability to create a personalized surgical plan for each knee replacement patient. Through machine learning, the MAKO robotic arm creates a 3D virtual model of the patient's bone anatomy, allowing medical teams to put implants in place. Once the surgical team is satisfied with the virtual model, they can use the MAKO robotic arm to proceed with the surgery.

"The latest MAKO technology allows for more precise bone preparation. As a result, there is less soft tissue injury, potentially allowing patients to experience less pain as well as a speedier recovery," added Dr. Fowble.

"The MAKO robotic arm allows our physicians to treat our patients more effectively, especially for patients with complicated joint reconstruction needs," said Dr. Amit Rastogi, Jupiter Medical Center's president and CEO. "Having this type of innovative technology available demonstrates the hospital's dedication to quality and patient-centered medicine."

Dr. Fowble joined Jupiter Medical Center in 2005 and has more than 20 years of orthopedic medicine experience. He is fellowship-trained in adult reconstruction and specializes in total joint replacement of the hip and knee. Additionally, Dr. Fowble teaches other orthopedic surgeons the technique of resurfacing, a procedure indicated for young and active adults.

