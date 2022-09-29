Robotic Bartender Market Size to Grow by USD 678.8 Mn, Bars and Pubs Leveraging the Use of Advanced Technology will Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic Bartender Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 678.8 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.27% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Bartender Market 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

The bars and pubs leveraging the use of advanced technology are driving the robotic bartender market growth. Advanced technologies such as AI and smart sensors help bar and pub owners improve the customer experience. Automated machine bartenders offer features such as preparing drinks with a mobile app and real-time monitoring.

The inclusion of self-learning technologies is a trend in the market. Digital devices can perform complex tasks through self-learning, with advances in AI. Automated machine bartenders can learn the habits and moods of their users and prepare drinks accordingly. During the forecast period, vendors are expected to include swarm technology, which enables robotic bartenders to learn from each other.

Vendor Landscape

The robotic bartender market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The manufacturing bases and facilities of most vendors are located in developed countries of North America and Europe. Prominent vendors are involved in developing, designing, and manufacturing robotic bartenders. They use advanced monitoring technologies to improve the overall reliability, performance, and safety of robotic bartenders. They are focusing on increasing the ease and operability of robotic bartenders, which can spur large-scale adoption. In addition, prominent vendors are focusing on the integration of AI and IoT. Moreover, vendors are opting for M&A and strategic partnerships.

Company Profiles

The robotic bartender market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Barsys Industries LLC, Bartesian Inc, F&P Robotics AG, Foxtender, GKI Group, MAKR SHAKR srl, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Party Robotics, Richtech Robotics Inc., Robolab Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SirMixABot Inc., SmartBar USA, Somabar Inc, TendedBar Inc., and Yanu OU.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of the factors considered for analysis include growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, investments, and growth in market share.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market has been classified into commercial and residential. The commercial segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market has been classified into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Robotic Bartender Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 678.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.05 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barsys Industries LLC, Bartesian Inc, F and P Robotics AG, Foxtender, GKI Group, MAKR SHAKR srl, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Party Robotics, Richtech Robotics Inc., Robolab Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SirMixABot Inc., SmartBar USA, Somabar Inc, TendedBar Inc., and Yanu OU Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

