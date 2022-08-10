Robotic Biopsy Devices Market is expected to register 9.4% CAGR over the forecast period 2022 to 2032 - Future Market Insights

Burgeoning Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures to Provide Robotic Biopsy Devices US$ 1.1 Bn Market Opportunity by 2032. Europe robotic biopsy devices market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of around 8.6% over the next ten years

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market Insights' latest industry analysis, the global robotic biopsy devices market was valued at around US$ 386.4 Mn in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period. The market is set to reach US$ 435.6 Mn in 2022 and US$ 1.1 Bn in 2032.

One of the most significant cutting-edge technologies in neurosurgery is robot-assisted biopsy for brain tumors. Robot-assisted biopsy is used to increase the safety and effectiveness of biopsy technique, which is highly desired when organizing the management of tumor pathology.

The main objective of this cutting-edge technology is to add safety equipment to the modern neurosurgery operative inventory so that it can methodically improve the precision and accuracy in operation theaters, which is not otherwise conceivable. Additionally, robotic biopsy makes the thorough preoperative process easier than other types.

The market for robotic biopsy devices is anticipated to grow at a fast pace over the projected years due to rising need for safe and effective minimally invasive procedures and growing use of automated systems in the healthcare sector. It can be further attributed to rapid transformation of conventional healthcare systems to integrated digital technology.

Key Takeaways: Robotic Biopsy Devices Market

By product, the systems segment is expected to showcase high growth at a CAGR of 4% by the end of 2032.

by the end of 2032. By application, the brain biopsy category is leading the global robotic biopsy devices market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By end user, hospitals held around 5% of the global robotic biopsy devices market share in 2021.

of the global robotic biopsy devices market share in 2021. The U.S. currently dominates the North America robotic biopsy devices market and it had generated a share of about 8% in 2021.

robotic biopsy devices market and it had generated a share of about in 2021. The U.K. is set to hold a share of nearly 2% in the global robotic biopsy devices market during the assessment period.

"Increasing use of automated technologies for surgical procedures and growing global burden of chronic diseases are expected to drive sales of robotic biopsy devices," says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Competition Landscape: Robotic Biopsy Devices Market

The market for robotic biopsy devices is oligopolistic, with the presence of a few established manufacturers. Product range of every player in the market varies as per the competitors' licensed novel devices with unique applications. Key players are striving to gain regulatory authorizations for creating new medical devices, generating high product sales, and initiating marketing purposes.

In October 2021 , Medtronic reported that the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system had been granted the CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark, allowing for sales of the system across Europe .

What Does the Robotic Biopsy Devices Market Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the robotic biopsy devices market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product (systems and instrument & accessories), application (lung biopsy, brain biopsy, prostate biopsy, and others), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and academic & research institutes) across seven key regions of the world.

Robotic Biopsy Devices Market Outlook by Category

By Product:

Systems

Instrument & Accessories

By Application:

Brain Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

Prostate biopsy

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

SOURCE Future Market Insights