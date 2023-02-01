Robotic cells market: Driven by the increasing industrial automation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotic cells market size is forecasted to grow by USD 33,078.65 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 9.41%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by technological advances in the integration of robotic cells, the rising industrial automation, and the increasing penetration of pre-configured robotic cells. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Cells Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., ABL Automazione Spa, Amtec Solutions Group Inc., Arcos Srl, Bystronic Laser AG, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, Desarrollo de Maquinas y Soluciones Automaticas SL, Evomatic AB, Hitachi Ltd., HUMARD Automation SA, IPG Photonics Corp., KC Robotics Inc., Maquinaria Electronica Esmerilado y Pulido SA, Mexx Engineering, Okuma Corp., Peak Analysis and Automation Ltd., PROMOT Automation GmbH, Remtech Systems, RITM Industry LLC, and Scott Technology Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, Customer purchase basket, Adoption rates, and Purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by segment application (material handling, welding and soldering, assembly, and others), type (turnkey cells and custom cells), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by material handling (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the material handling segment will be significant during the forecast period. Material handling robots are used in various industries, such as automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, and food and beverage, to automate material handling applications. In the automotive industry, material handling robots are used for heavy payload handling applications, the transfer of heavy materials, and the placing of windscreens at sufficient heights, which allows the nearby human operator to inspect them thoroughly before fixation. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Robotic Cells Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Robotic Cells Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Robotic Cells Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Robotic Cells Market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Robotic Cells Market vendors

The robotic lawn mower market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 15.73% and reach USD 1,069.21 million by 2026. The increasing demand from the commercial segment is notably driving the robotic lawn mower market growth, although factors such as the availability of alternatives may impede the robotic lawn mower market growth.

size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 15.73% and reach by 2026. The increasing demand from the commercial segment is notably driving the robotic lawn mower market growth, although factors such as the availability of alternatives may impede the robotic lawn mower market growth. The industrial robotics services market size is predicted to surge by USD 7,429.08 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The surge in demand for industrial robots is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of services may impede the market growth.

Robotic Cells Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 33,078.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.36 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ABL Automazione Spa, Amtec Solutions Group Inc., Arcos Srl, Bystronic Laser AG, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, Desarrollo de Maquinas y Soluciones Automaticas SL, Evomatic AB, Hitachi Ltd., HUMARD Automation SA, IPG Photonics Corp., KC Robotics Inc., Maquinaria Electronica Esmerilado y Pulido SA, Mexx Engineering, Okuma Corp., Peak Analysis and Automation Ltd., PROMOT Automation GmbH, Remtech Systems, RITM Industry LLC, and Scott Technology Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

