Robotic Lawn Mower Market size is set to grow by USD 1.07 bn from 2023-2027, increasing demand from commercial segment to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global robotic lawn mower market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.07 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 15.73% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.52 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America,

and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 52% Key countries US, China, Sweden, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled AL KO SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG,

Echo Inc., Globgro AB, Hangzhou Favor Robot

Tech Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Husqvarna

AB, Irobot Corp., LG Electronics Inc., LINEA

TIELLE srl, Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc.,

Mowbot, MTD Products Inc., Ningbo Ngp Industry

Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa, The Kobi

Co., The Toro Co., YAMABIKO Corp., and

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa

Market Driver

The development of smart cities emerges as the primary trend fueling market growth, aligning with the trajectory of urbanization and smart city initiatives.

Urban households, especially those with lawns, are pivotal drivers of demand for advanced mowing solutions.

These solutions are designed to cater to various lawn sizes and are equipped with features like barrier recognition systems, lawn mapping, and memory for precise mowing.

Increasing demand for aesthetically pleasing backyards and landscaping projects underscores the importance of these features.

Activities such as sports, garden gatherings, and outdoor cooking further emphasize the significance of well-manicured lawns.

Robotic lawn mowers like Husqvarna's Automower and Worx Landroid boast advanced features such as smartphone connectivity, artificial intelligence, and Bluetooth technology.

Integration with smart home systems like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant enhances user experience through voice control.

The construction and tourism sectors also drive market growth by focusing on creating visually appealing outdoor spaces.

While initial costs may be higher, the operational expenses of robotic lawn mowers are offset by their battery-powered systems and advanced features.

The 20V voltage segment and small- to medium-sized lawn areas are particularly relevant to this market, while large-sized lawn areas may require multiple robotic mowers for effective coverage.

Market Challenges

Market growth may face obstacles due to the availability of alternatives despite traditional lawn mowers being present.

The market is buoyed by urbanization and the increasing ownership of lawns among households.

Robotic lawn mowers offer advanced features like precision mowing facilitated by barrier recognition systems, lawn mapping, and memory.

Advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and Bluetooth enable smartphone control of mowers.

Leading brands like Husqvarna's Automower and Worx Landroid integrate with smart home systems for enhanced user experience and voice control.

Companies prioritize enhancing features such as battery life and efficiency in robotic lawn mowers.

Makita U-series battery-powered system, with 20V voltage, caters to small-sized lawn areas.

Husqvarna Connect and the Landroid App are suitable for households with medium-sized lawn areas, supporting landscaping projects and outdoor activities.

Autonomous products benefit the construction and tourism sectors in landscaping endeavors.

Despite higher initial costs, the operational efficiency and aesthetic appeal of robotic lawn mowers justify their investment for households and commercial properties with various lawn sizes.

Segment Overview

This robotic lawn mower market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Residential

1.2 Commercial Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Residential-

The residential segment market share saw a gradual increase, rising from USD 325.27 million in 2017 and continuing to grow through 2021.

in 2017 and continuing to grow through 2021. Growth is evident in the urban residential sector, driven by households' preference for grass lawns to enhance aesthetics and promote fresh air circulation.

Companies like Mammotion are expanding their product offerings to meet the needs of homeowners with expansive properties.

The Luba Robotic Lawn Mower, introduced in June 2022 , utilizes advanced features such as barrier recognition systems, lawn mapping, and memory for precise mowing.

, utilizes advanced features such as barrier recognition systems, lawn mapping, and memory for precise mowing. Increasing urbanization fuels demand for autonomous lawn care products like Husqvarna's Automower and Worx Landroid mowers, controllable via smartphone apps like Husqvarna Connect and Landroid App.

Factors such as backyard aesthetics, landscaping projects, garden gatherings, and outdoor cooking are pivotal in driving market growth.

Advanced functionalities including artificial intelligence, Bluetooth technology, and smart home integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant enhance user experience.

The market caters to lawns of varying sizes, from small to large, with battery-powered systems dominating the 20V voltage segment.

Growth is further propelled by the construction and tourism sectors' increasing demand for landscaping projects.

Research Analysis

In the contemporary landscape of lawn maintenance and home gardening, novel technologies have emerged as game-changers. Robotic lawn mowers, a prime example, have gained significant traction in households worldwide. These intelligent machines employ artificial intelligence and precision mowing techniques to optimize lawn care, even on uneven terrains. Urbanization and the development of smart cities have further fueled their popularity. Robotic lawn mowers offer numerous advantages, including labor cost savings, visual appeal enhancement, and integration with smartphone applications and Bluetooth technologies. Their automation and remote-controlled capabilities cater to the demands of modern households. Moreover, the integration of lawn mapping and organic product compatibility adds to their appeal in the tourism sectors. The market for robotic lawn mowers continues to expand, driven by advancements in AI and the growing preference for eco-friendly, smart tools.

