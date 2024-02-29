Robotic Lawn Mower Market Strategic Assessment 2024-2029: Increasing Adoption of Green Spaces & Green Roofs Powers Market Growth - CAGR of 11.35% Forecast During 2023-2029

DUBLIN, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Studies & Strategic Assessment 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic lawn mower market was valued at USD 2.27 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.35% from 2023-2029.

The global robotic lawn mower market has many local and global players. The competition among these players is intense. The rapidly changing technological scenario could adversely impact vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the garden equipment domain. Some key players in the global robotic lawn mower market include HONDA, Husqvarna, STIGA, and others. Other players, such as AL-KO, Deere & Co., Yamabiko, Positec Tools, STIHL, and SUMEC, have a significant global and local presence, with some leaders in their respective geographies.

These manufacturers emphasize identifying market opportunities, setting specific goals to achieve productivity, and efficiently using capital resources. The current scenario requires vendors to modify and refine their unique value propositions to establish a strong market presence. Manufacturers are proposing and expanding their product line-up in their business segments by launching innovative techniques, thereby gaining an edge over their competitors.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & GROWTH ENABLERS

Adoption of Green Spaces



The popularity of landscaping and gardening services in the U.S. has increased. The intention to provide an aesthetic appeal to residential and commercial lawns and gardens is boosting the robotic lawn mower market demand. Moreover, individuals increasingly outsource landscaping services to maintain corporate, institutional, and residential areas. They are expanding planting areas, replacing lawns, and designing and building new landscape areas supporting market demand.



Lower Operating Cost of Robotic Lawn Mowers



The operational expense associated with robotic lawnmowers is more economical than gasoline- and diesel-based counterparts. This cost reduction can be attributed to the lower operational expenses of the equipment, encompassing electricity and maintenance costs. Also, the maintenance of robotic mowers, which includes blade concentration and battery replacement, is significantly more cost effective than traditional mowers, such as gasoline mowers, which have additional expenses for repairs and maintenance, including oil changes, oil filter replacements, spark plugs, and air filters. Subsequently, the lower overall cost of operation and maintenance for robotic mowers, compared to their diesel and petrol-powered counterparts, is likely to contribute to the growth of the robotic lawn mower market.



INSIGHTS BY LAWN AREA



The global robotic lawn mower market by lawn area is segmented into small-sized, medium-sized, and large-sized. The small-sized lawn area segment holds the most significant market share in 2023. The high market share of this segment is ascribed to their wide adoption across various European and North American countries due to the presence of many small-sized lawns and green acreage. In Europe, the demand for robotic lawnmowers for small-sized lawns and gardens is high, as most European lawns and gardens tend to be smaller than those in the US. However, robotic lawn mowers for large-sized lawn areas are expected to witness the fastest growth rate (by value) at a CAGR during the forecast period.

INSIGHTS BY TECHNOLOGY



The non-smart technology segment dominated the global robotic lawn mower market share in 2023. The higher share can be ascribed to the larger adoption of non-smart technology in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and others, which have a higher population base than developed regions. Further, Europe and North America have a high potential for smart robotic lawnmowers owing to high awareness and increased adoption of tech-enabled products in these regions, driven by new construction in residential and commercial segments. The MEA region has more potential for robotic lawnmowers than Europe and North America.

INSIGHTS BY CATEGORY



The global robotic lawn mower market by category is segmented into mass and premium. Mass robotic lawnmowers are mainly used to clean and maintain moderate-sized homes or yards. Mass robotic lawn mowers are expected to dominate the global robotic lawn mowers category. It is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period due to high customer preference. Moreover, mass robotic lawnmowers are preferred as they are cheaper than premium equipment.

INSIGHTS BY POWER SOURCE



The global robotic lawn mower market by power source is segmented into battery and solar. The battery-powered robotic lawnmowers dominated the market in terms of both revenue and unit shipments in 2023. The high power and better efficiency drive the demand for these mowers in the market. The battery-powered system allows the mowers to use rechargeable batteries to power the electric motors that enable movement and cutting functions. This allows mowers to operate without relying on a direct cable. However, the rising consumption of renewable sources in various countries, such as Germany and others, is expected to hamper the demand for battery-powered mowers in the market during the forecast period.

INSIGHTS BY VOLTAGE



The up to 20V voltage segment holds the most prominent share of the global robotic lawn mower market in 2023. The high market share of this segment is ascribed to its wide adoption across various European and North American countries owing to the presence of many small-sized lawns and green acreage. 20V rechargeable Lithium-ion batteries power these automated mowers. This segment is gaining momentum in the residential sector as these mowers suit up to 0.1 acres of small lawns.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The global robotic lawn mower market by end-user is segmented into residential, professional landscaping services, sports field & golf courses, and others. The residential segment dominated the market in 2023. Robotic lawn mowers intended for residential use are autonomous lawn care devices that help homeowners maintain their lawns without manual mowing. These machines offer convenience, efficiency, and often smart features to make lawn maintenance more accessible and user-friendly. Furthermore, the demand for garden parties and cookouts is growing significantly, boosting the demand for backyard beautification and landscaping in the residential sector. Moreover, with the rising disposable income and standard of living, individuals are increasingly investing in lawn maintenance activities. Hence, such factors support the demand for robotic lawnmowers in the residential segment. Most residential robotic lawnmowers are powered by rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, ensuring quiet and emission-free operations.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The offline distribution channel dominated the global robotic lawn mower market share 2023. Factors such as the broader reach in areas that lack better connectivity and high consumer trust associated with personally experiencing the quality of products are driving the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Moreover, the entry of traditional garden equipment manufacturers into the robotic lawn mower market has increased sales through retail stores such as specialty stores and supermarkets worldwide.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



Europe dominates the global robotic lawn mower market, with a considerable market share attributed to the widespread adoption of robotic technology in several sectors, such as hospitality, education, and high labor costs. In addition, the increasing investments in businesses and commercial spaces and augmented government expenditure on infrastructure are anticipated to drive the demand for robotic lawnmowers. Further, North America's continuous rise in labor costs prompts several end-users to turn to technology to reduce labor expenses and enhance productivity. This shift enables organizations to allocate labor to more value-added tasks and directs focus toward activities, thereby boosting revenue.

