Robotic Lawn Mower Market to Reach $2.4 Billion, by 2032 at 10.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

News provided by

Allied Market Research

08 Dec, 2023, 10:50 ET

The increasing demand for smart appliances for garden maintenance by global consumers, along with the development of IOT enabled features is fueling the growth of the robotic lawn mower market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Robotic Lawn Mower Market by Range (Low-Range Robotic Lawn Mower, Medium-Range Robotic Lawn Mower, and High-Range Robotic Lawn Mower), End User (Residential User and Commercial User), and Distribution Channel (Retail and Online): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global robotic lawn mower market size was valued at $838.5 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample Copy of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5117 

Prime determinants of growth

The robotic lawn mower market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for automation, rise in advancements for technology, and increase in popularity of online platforms. However, the rise in regular maintenance and repair costs restricts market growth. Moreover, the increase in demand for rental robotic lawn mowers offers new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2023–2032

Base Year

2022

Market Size in 2022

$838.5 million

Market Size in 2032

$2.4 billion

CAGR

10.9 %

No. of Pages in Report

250

Segments covered

Range, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region

Drivers

Increase in demand for automation

Rise in advancements for technology

Reduction in the labor costs

Opportunities

Increase in demand for rental robotic lawn mowers

Growth in the adoption of internet of things

Declining Cost of Batteries/Fuel Cells

Restraints

Less adoption in developing markets

Regular maintenance and repair costs

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/64e274edbc38210d8eac6958c5995e56 

The medium range robotic lawn mower segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on range, the medium range robotic lawn mower segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for more than half of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in residential and commercial spaces such as buildings, corporate spaces, sports centers, and public parks, which has fueled the requirement for medium range robotic lawn mowers.

The residential segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the residential segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for less than three-fourths of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in the demand for low and medium range robotic lawn mowers in the residential sector due to the increased requirement for lawn care and maintenance.

The retail segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of the distribution channel, the retail segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for less than half of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The increased demand for ecologically friendly and sustainable robotic lawn mowers, which is being driven by the rising awareness of environmental challenges, is one of the main factors boosting retail sales.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for less than two-fifths of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growing popularity in artificial intelligence for performing day-to-day activities with higher efficiency is among the primary factors driving the Europe robotic lawn mower market.

Enquire before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5117 

Leading Market Players: -

  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Husqvarna AB
  • Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  • Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.A.
  • Stiga C S.a.r.l.
  • Andreas Holding AG & Co. KG
  • Positec Tool Corporation
  • Wiper S.R.L.
  • Suzhou Cleva Electric Appliance Co., Ltd.
  • Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the robotic lawn mower market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Read More Trending "AMR Exclusive Insights:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19801 USA.
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-800-792-5285
[email protected]
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog:
https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com/consumer-goods

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Also from this source

Hydrocolloidal Market to Reach $18.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Hydrocolloidal Market to Reach $18.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hydrocolloidal Market by Product Type (Seaweed and Others), Function (Thickening Agent, Gelling...
Aerospace Composite Market to Reach $87.0 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 11.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Aerospace Composite Market to Reach $87.0 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 11.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aerospace Composite Market by Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, Aramid Fiber, and Other),...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Retail

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.